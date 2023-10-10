SportzWiki Logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Once Again Raises Concerns Over Visa Delays To Journalists And Fans

SW Desk

Oct 10, 2023 at 11:29 AM

SW Desk

Oct 10, 2023 at 11:29 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Once Again Raises Concerns Over Visa Delays To Journalists And Fans

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Zaka Ashraf has called Syrus Sajjad Qazi, the foreign minister of Pakistan, to convey his serious concern and fear over the lack of fans’ and journalists’ visas for India to cover the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Earlier, it was reported that the Pakistan Cricket Board had written to the International Cricket Council (ICC) requesting to accelerate the visa process for journalists and fans who intend to travel to India for the World Cup. The chairman further asked that the Indian Home Ministry be informed of the situation by the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to take prompt action on the visa process for fans and media. While it is difficult to estimate the number of fans applying for Indian visas, about 50 journalists are expected to travel to cover the ODI World Cup.

The chairman further asked that the Indian Home Ministry be informed of the situation by the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. The PCB has also requested that the government assess the security of players in India after major security threats were revealed in the Indian media. He emphasized how crucial it was for the Pakistani team to be safe and in good health.

Pakistan Cricket Board
Pakistan Cricket Board Meeting Credits: Twitter

PCB is shocked to learn that Pakistani journalists and fans are still unsure of their ability to get an Indian visa in time to cover Pakistan’s matches in the ICC World Cup in 2023.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has once more reminded the ICC and BCCI of their respective responsibilities and the terms and conditions outlined in the Host agreement to ensure visas for supporters and reporters of competing teams.

The much-awaited World Cup 2023 match between the team and Pakistan will take place on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The cricket fans, however, are no longer able to witness India and Pakistan play frequently. The bilateral series does not feature any matches between the two teams because of political unrest.

The Pakistan cricket team will have high hopes of winning the upcoming marquee event in India. They have a strong squad and enough resources to lift the championship trophy and have started their tournament with an emphatic win over lower-ranked Netherlands in their opening encounter.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Zaka Ashraf

