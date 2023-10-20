SportzWiki Logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

ODI World Cup 2023: We Are Taken Good Care Of, But We Cannot Go Outside – Hasan Ali Shares His Experience Of Playing In India

SW Desk
Oct 20, 2023 at 10:09 AM

Experienced Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali believes that fever in their World Cup squad is the reason behind the team members spending most of their time in their hotel ahead of the marquee clash against five-time champions Australia in Bangalore.

The Men in Green is making their first visit to India in seven years after participating in the 2016 T20 World Cup and ICC events are the only thing that can bring the two neighbours together given the political tension between both countries. Pakistan’s government has maintained that it still had serious reservations about the team’s security in India following strong security protocols.

Speaking to the media ahead of their game against Australia, Hasan Ali admitted that the team could not spend their time outside due to security concerns.

“We can’t go out much. If we do want to go out, we have to go with an entire security team,”

Shadab Khan And Hasan Ali
Shadab Khan And Hasan Ali Credits: Twitter

“The hospitality is good and we are taken good care of, but we cannot go outside and we have to tell the security before going out because security is an issue,” Hasan Ali said.

Babar Azam-led side started their ODI World Cup campaign with a back-to-back win against Netherlands and Sri Lanka before suffering a humiliating defeat in the hands of the arch-rivals India in the marquee clash and the Men in Green would get their campaign back on track by putting up a fine show against Australia.

Yes, We Are Missing Our Fans But That Is Not In Our Hands – Hasan Ali

Hasan Ali revealed that most of the players, who have suffered from the fever and feel that the illness is majorly due to being in the room for most of their time in India. He also made the cheeky claim that the number of fans who have been cheering them on has slightly increased, while also acknowledging that missing fans are not entirely in their control.

“Yes, most of the players have recovered from fever but when you live in a hotel room then room sickness happens.”

Pakistan Cricket Team
Pakistan Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“The number of fans has increased and with journalists, they are now about 45-47. Yes, we are missing our fans but that is not in our hands,” Hasan Ali concluded.

Earlier it was reported that Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi, and Usama Mir are suffering from viral infection in the Pakistan squad. The Men in Green will require their players to be totally fit for the important game against Australia.

2023 ODI World Cup

Hasan Ali

Pakistan National Cricket Team

