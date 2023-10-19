SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

Cricket News

Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma Receives Three Traffic Challans For Overspeeding On His Way To Bangladesh Game – Reports

pencil icon
SW Desk
pencil icon

Oct 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM

Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma Receives Three Traffic Challans For Overspeeding On His Way To Bangladesh Game &#8211; Reports

Team India’s captain, Rohit Sharma, was issued three traffic tickets for going beyond the posted speed limit on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The Indian skipper has been seen driving his upscale autos frequently during his time in Mumbai. The renowned Indian cricketer was allegedly driving at high speeds, occasionally going above 200 km/h and up to 215 km/h.

According to a report in the Pune Mirror, he was driving his car to Pune to join the Indian team in preparation for their next ODI World Cup match against Bangladesh. As he prepares to lead the team in the World Cup match against Bangladesh on Thursday, the Indian captain has been issued three challans for overspeeding.

Considering Rohit Sharma leading the Indian team in the ODI World Cup a source from the Traffic Department stated that the Indian skipper should have been riding in the team bus with a police escort.

In the ongoing ODI World Cup, Rohit Sharma has been in outstanding form with the bat. He scored a brilliant century against Afghanistan in New Delhi before scoring an outstanding 86 runs against Pakistan in Ahmedabad.

The dashing opener discussed the captaincy and India’s World Cup performance thus far.

Rohit Sharma And Rahul Dravid
Rohit Sharma And Rahul Dravid Credits: Twitter

“My job as a captain is important there as well. It’s to read the conditions and figure out who’s the right guy to do the job. It’s only because the guys – before entering the WC – they got a lot of runs. We were very clear about what we wanted to do. Didn’t want to be in two minds about who’s going to bat where.

“All in all, it’s looking good. Want to keep my fingers crossed. Don’t want to get too excited. Don’t want to get too low as well. Want to stay balanced. Keep calm and keep moving forward,” Rohit Sharma said.

With convincing wins over Australia, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, India’s World Cup campaign is off to a good start. There were concerns about how the hosts would manage the increased pressure of playing in front of their home fans, but the three victories have helped India move up to second place in the standings.

The Men in Blue will be among the favourites to win the title as they lead the top 50-over competition in the world and have a nearly full roster. They will aim to maintain their strong game plan throughout the tournament on home soil.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

India National Cricket Team

Rohit Sharma

Related Article
Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma Receives Three Traffic Challans For Overspeeding On His Way To Bangladesh Game &#8211; Reports
Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma Receives Three Traffic Challans For Overspeeding On His Way To Bangladesh Game – Reports

Oct 19, 2023, 4:05 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: He Doesn&#8217;t Want To Lose Any Cricket Match &#8211; Mushfiqur Rahim Reveals Virat Kohli&#8217;s Love For The Game
ODI World Cup 2023: He Doesn’t Want To Lose Any Cricket Match – Mushfiqur Rahim Reveals Virat Kohli’s Love For The Game

Oct 19, 2023, 3:40 PM

IND vs BAN: Shubman Gill On The Verge Of Breaking Hashim Amla&#8217;s Incredible Record
IND vs BAN: Shubman Gill On The Verge Of Breaking Hashim Amla’s Incredible Record

Oct 19, 2023, 3:26 PM

Watch: Virat Kohli Bowls For The First Time In World Cup Since 2015 After Hardik Pandya Hobbles Off
Watch: Virat Kohli Bowls For The First Time In World Cup Since 2015 After Hardik Pandya Hobbles Off

Oct 19, 2023, 3:26 PM

Didn&#8217;t Want To Make India-Australia Or India-Pakistan Pressure Games: KL Rahul
Didn’t Want To Make India-Australia Or India-Pakistan Pressure Games: KL Rahul

Oct 19, 2023, 2:55 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Looks Set To Surpass Sachin Tendulkar To Achieve This Massive Record In International Cricket
ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Looks Set To Surpass Sachin Tendulkar To Achieve This Massive Record In International Cricket

Oct 19, 2023, 2:08 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic