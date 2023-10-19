Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma Receives Three Traffic Challans For Overspeeding On His Way To Bangladesh Game – Reports

Team India’s captain, Rohit Sharma, was issued three traffic tickets for going beyond the posted speed limit on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The Indian skipper has been seen driving his upscale autos frequently during his time in Mumbai. The renowned Indian cricketer was allegedly driving at high speeds, occasionally going above 200 km/h and up to 215 km/h.

According to a report in the Pune Mirror, he was driving his car to Pune to join the Indian team in preparation for their next ODI World Cup match against Bangladesh. As he prepares to lead the team in the World Cup match against Bangladesh on Thursday, the Indian captain has been issued three challans for overspeeding.

Considering Rohit Sharma leading the Indian team in the ODI World Cup a source from the Traffic Department stated that the Indian skipper should have been riding in the team bus with a police escort.

In the ongoing ODI World Cup, Rohit Sharma has been in outstanding form with the bat. He scored a brilliant century against Afghanistan in New Delhi before scoring an outstanding 86 runs against Pakistan in Ahmedabad.

The dashing opener discussed the captaincy and India’s World Cup performance thus far.

“My job as a captain is important there as well. It’s to read the conditions and figure out who’s the right guy to do the job. It’s only because the guys – before entering the WC – they got a lot of runs. We were very clear about what we wanted to do. Didn’t want to be in two minds about who’s going to bat where.

“All in all, it’s looking good. Want to keep my fingers crossed. Don’t want to get too excited. Don’t want to get too low as well. Want to stay balanced. Keep calm and keep moving forward,” Rohit Sharma said.

With convincing wins over Australia, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, India’s World Cup campaign is off to a good start. There were concerns about how the hosts would manage the increased pressure of playing in front of their home fans, but the three victories have helped India move up to second place in the standings.

The Men in Blue will be among the favourites to win the title as they lead the top 50-over competition in the world and have a nearly full roster. They will aim to maintain their strong game plan throughout the tournament on home soil.