ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: We Did Not Get That And It Was Not In Our Hands – Saud Shakeel Opens Up On Lack Of Supporters For Pakistan In Ahmedabad

SW Desk
Oct 19, 2023 at 2:49 PM

Star Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel feels that Pakistan paid a heavy price for being under extra pressure to perform in their World Cup loss to India in their marquee clash of the ODI World Cup and also lamented the absence of the team’s devoted supporters from the match.

The Men in Green were outplayed on Saturday as a result of their inability to compete with the home team. Pakistan suffered a humiliating batting collapse against India on Saturday in Ahmedabad losing their final eight wickets for just 36 runs.

Speaking to AFP, Saud Shakeel feels that the batters were under tremendous pressure to do well against India and spoke about the lack of supporters for their team in the game and wants to overcome the failure for the last game to come good against five-time champions Australia on Friday.

“I think we were under extra pressure so we tried to get out of that and wanted to play shots, When you have your crowd then you get the support. We did not get that and it was not in our hands,” Saud Shakeel said.

Saud Shakeel
Saud Shakeel Credits: Twitter

“The mistakes we committed in the last game, we must overcome them. That match is gone. If we win against Australia then our position will get better,” Saud Shakeel added.

Team India continued their streak of defeating Pakistan in the ODI World Cup by handing Pakistan a heartbreaking seven-wicket loss in the game. It was Pakistan’s fifth consecutive defeat against India in the 50-over format of the game.

Australia Are Always Good In The World Cup – Saud Shakeel

Saud Shakeel believes that Australia are always a good side in ICC events and that Pakistan should rely on their strength to defeat the five-time champions. He also wants to move forward in the tournament taking game-by-game.

“Australia are always good in the World Cup. They are a very good side. We know our strong areas and we must play good cricket,” he added further.

Australia Cricket Team
Australia Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“We had a good start to the tournament with two wins. We want to go match by match and not commit the mistakes we did against India,” Saud Shakeel concluded.

Pat Cummins and Australia’s 2023 ODI World Cup campaign got off to a rough start before the Sri Lanka game. After a significant victory over Sri Lanka, the five-time champions are eager to maintain their form moving ahead in the competition.

2023 ODI World Cup

Australia National Cricket Team

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Saud Shakeel

AUS vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips, Head To Head, Playing XI, Batting Tricks, Pitch Report & Captaincy Picks For Match 18, ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Oct 19, 2023, 11:22 PM
AUS vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips, Head To Head, Playing XI, Batting Tricks, Pitch Report & Captaincy Picks For Match 18, ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Oct 19, 2023, 11:22 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Just One Or Two Spells Is All Shaheen Afridi Needs To Be Back In Form – Wasim Akram

Oct 19, 2023, 3:04 PM
ODI World Cup 2023: Just One Or Two Spells Is All Shaheen Afridi Needs To Be Back In Form – Wasim Akram

Oct 19, 2023, 3:04 PM

AUS vs PAK: Sacrifice An Allrounder: Ramiz Raja's Suggestion For Pakistan For Crucial Australia Clash

Oct 19, 2023, 10:44 AM
AUS vs PAK: Sacrifice An Allrounder: Ramiz Raja’s Suggestion For Pakistan For Crucial Australia Clash

Oct 19, 2023, 10:44 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: I Have Never Seen Him Swing The Ball Or Pick Wickets Like Jasprit Bumrah – Wasim Akram's Critical Analysis Of Haris Rauf's Bowling

Oct 17, 2023, 5:27 PM
ODI World Cup 2023: I Have Never Seen Him Swing The Ball Or Pick Wickets Like Jasprit Bumrah – Wasim Akram’s Critical Analysis Of Haris Rauf’s Bowling

Oct 17, 2023, 5:27 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistani Players Suffer From Viral Fever Ahead of Important Match Against Australia – Reports

Oct 17, 2023, 4:43 PM
ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistani Players Suffer From Viral Fever Ahead of Important Match Against Australia – Reports

Oct 17, 2023, 4:43 PM

