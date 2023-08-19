England white-ball skipper Jos Buttler revealed that it was the call of the all-rounder Ben Stokes to come out of retirement to play the ODI World Cup later this year in India. The 32-year-old is expected to play a vital role in England’s title defence after four years.

Ben Stokes cited a tight schedule and a wearing body for retiring from 50-over international cricket in July 2022. and has returned to the England team for the World Cup in India risking his IPL contract in the 2024 season and is slated to play as a pure batter in the team.

Speaking to the media, Jos Buttler said that it was the call of Ben Stokes to return to the ODI team for the World Cup in India and revealed that he had a conversation about the mega event with the all-rounder and was delighted to have him back in the England team for the World Cup.

“To be honest, it was Ben’s call, You all know Ben pretty well by now – I don’t think anyone talking to him would persuade him”.

“We had some conversations quite a while ago about it and just left it to him to come to me, basically, if he wanted to come back. We’re delighted that he feels ready to come back and any time you can welcome him back into the team is great,”. Jos Buttler said

The all-rounder played an integral role in England’s 2019 World Cup campaign on home soil, hitting an unbeaten 84 in the final against New Zealand at Lord’s to script a thrilling win for his side and can be crucial for his team’s chance in the mega event.

Ben Stokes Very Much Makes Up His Own Mind And Decides – Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler said that Ben Stokes usually makes his decisions about his cricketing career on his own and reckons that he is excited to have him in the squad for the World Cup as the event would be highly competitive with the best players coming in to fight for the elusive title in India.

“Ben is very much his own man, he makes his own decisions. I’ve played with him for a very long time, I’m good friends with him. Me badgering him and saying ‘Come back, come back’ is not the way things work with Ben. He very much makes up his mind and decides.

“We had some conversations around it and just left it in his court. I’m sure the lure of playing in a World Cup is quite big for someone as competitive and as driven as he is to play in an England shirt. I’m delighted he felt up to it and could come back,” he added.

England will be visiting India to defend their trophy of the World Cup later this year in India. English side clinched their first-ever ICC Cricket World Cup trophy by the finest of margins against New Zealand and Jos Buttler would look to defend their title in India.