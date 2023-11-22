ODI World Cup 2023: When You Play For The Country, You Forget Everything – Mohammed Shami Opens Up On Overcoming Obstacles To Play For India

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: When You Play For The Country, You Forget Everything – Mohammed Shami Opens Up On Overcoming Obstacles To Play For India

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 22, 2023 at 12:08 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: When You Play For The Country, You Forget Everything &#8211; Mohammed Shami Opens Up On Overcoming Obstacles To Play For India

Former Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has opened up about his playing the 2015 ODI World Cup in Australia carrying an injury on his knee and receiving injections after every match to give his all for the country at the highest level. The 33-year-old was a standout performer for the Indian team in a recently concluded ODI World Cup 2023 on home soil.

Mohammed Shami returned to action in India’s sixth league-stage match against New Zealand after missing the first half of the campaign due to the playing combination. As the game’s leading wicket-taker, the right-arm bowler has been the Indian team’s most remarkable performer in the bowling department.

Speaking at an event organized by PUMA, Mohammed Shami pondered on his cricketing journey, where he overcame many challenges to reach where he is now stating that he had the option of undergoing surgery or playing in the 2015 World Cup, where he selected to play in for the country at the marquee event.

Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami Credits: Twitter

“I had swelling in my knee before the 2015 tournament. Someone else could have said no but I have the ability to bear pain and I was told two options—either directly go for surgery or play the tournament and then go for the surgery. While the team would return to the hotel after every match, I would go to the hospital to take the injection. When you play for the country, you forget everything,“ Mohammed Shami said.

The 33-year-old stated that he had swelling in his knee before the competition, but he was able to tolerate the agony, and that after each match, he would go to the hospital for injections, stating that he forgets everything while playing for the country.

It Will Be A Big Achievement If You Walk Without A Limp – Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami further stated that following the operation, the doctors told him that walking without a limp would be a huge accomplishment and his recovery was entirely dependent on the treatment.

Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami Credits: Twitter

“I was unconscious for two hours. When I woke up, I asked the doctor when I could start playing. He replied, ‘It will be a big achievement if you walk without a limp, forget playing. It all depends on how you go about your rehab,” Mohammed Shami added.

The Right-arm pacer has grabbed 24 wickets at an average of 10.70 and a strike rate of 12.20 in seven matches, with the best bowling figure of 7/57. Mohammed Shami has performed incredibly well for the Men in Blue after replacing Hardik Pandya in the starting lineup following his injury.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

India National Cricket Team

Mohammed Shami

Had India Won The World Cup, It Would Have Been A Very Sad Moment For The Game – Abdul Razzaq Drops Another Controversial Statement About The Indian Team

Nov 22, 2023, 4:39 PM
Had India Won The World Cup, It Would Have Been A Very Sad Moment For The Game – Abdul Razzaq Drops Another Controversial Statement About The Indian Team

Nov 22, 2023, 4:39 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Close Victory In Chennai, Prompted India To Play On The Sluggish Track In Ahmedabad – Reports

Nov 22, 2023, 2:13 PM
ODI World Cup 2023: Close Victory In Chennai, Prompted India To Play On The Sluggish Track In Ahmedabad – Reports

Nov 22, 2023, 2:13 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: I Don't Think People Will Do Anything Other Than Laugh It Off – Mohammed Shami Responds To Hasan Raza's Comments

Nov 22, 2023, 1:21 PM
ODI World Cup 2023: I Don’t Think People Will Do Anything Other Than Laugh It Off – Mohammed Shami Responds To Hasan Raza’s Comments

Nov 22, 2023, 1:21 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: When You Play For The Country, You Forget Everything &#8211; Mohammed Shami Opens Up On Overcoming Obstacles To Play For India
ODI World Cup 2023: When You Play For The Country, You Forget Everything – Mohammed Shami Opens Up On Overcoming Obstacles To Play For India

Nov 22, 2023, 12:06 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: One Of The Bravest Decision I Have Seen From A Cricket Captain – Allan Border Hails Pat Cummins For His Brilliant Decision At The Toss

Nov 22, 2023, 11:43 AM
ODI World Cup 2023: One Of The Bravest Decision I Have Seen From A Cricket Captain – Allan Border Hails Pat Cummins For His Brilliant Decision At The Toss

Nov 22, 2023, 11:43 AM

IND vs AUS: Sunil Gavaskar Questions Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma's Aggressive Batting Approach Against Australia In ODI World Cup Final

Nov 22, 2023, 11:00 AM
IND vs AUS: Sunil Gavaskar Questions Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma’s Aggressive Batting Approach Against Australia In ODI World Cup Final

Nov 22, 2023, 11:00 AM

