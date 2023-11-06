ODI World Cup 2023: You Could See That The Hunger Was There As He Batted Almost The Entire 50 overs – Anil Kumble Hails Virat Kohli For His Remarkable Achievement In ODI Cricket

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: You Could See That The Hunger Was There As He Batted Almost The Entire 50 overs – Anil Kumble Hails Virat Kohli For His Remarkable Achievement In ODI Cricket

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 6, 2023 at 10:18 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: You Could See That The Hunger Was There As He Batted Almost The Entire 50 overs &#8211; Anil Kumble Hails Virat Kohli For His Remarkable Achievement In ODI Cricket

Legendary Indian spinner Anil Kumble heaped praise on Indian batting prodigy Virat Kohli for his remarkable achievements in the ODI format of the game following his record 49th hundred in the 50-over format of the game on Sunday. The 35-year-old scored equalled the record of Sachin Tendulkar’s most ODI hundreds.

The former Indian skipper, who turned 35 on Sunday scored his 49th hundred. The right-handed batter scored his 48th century against Bangladesh and narrowly missed tying Tendulkar’s record for the most ODI tons versus Sri Lanka and New Zealand but played exceedingly well to achieve this record in a full-packed Eden Gardens crowd.

Speaking on Espncricinfo, Anil Kumble lauded Virat Kohli for his brilliant batting in the 50-over format of the game and emphasized that his record is among the greatest of any batter who has played in the ODI format of the game for a long time.

Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble
Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble Credits: Twitter

“It’s been a fantastic career so far for Virat Kohli and getting almost 60 runs per innings in ODIs is ridiculous. He is playing at a 90 plus strike rate and going strong and you could see that the hunger was there as he batted almost the entire 50 overs,” Anil Kumble said.

In eight innings, Virat Kohli scored 543 runs at an average of 108.60 and a strike rate of 88.29 and played some pivotal knocks for the team in the ongoing ODI World Cup. On his 35th birthday, The Indian batting maestro struck an undefeated 101 from 121 balls to win Player of the Match.

Virat Kohli Had The Cushion Of The Great Start From Rohit Sharma – Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble feels that Virat Kohli took the responsibility after the wickets of the Indian opener. He also thinks that Rohit Sharma’s innings at the top of the order helped him to decompress a little before taking on the bowlers. However, he believes that the pitch wasn’t easy because there was some uneven bounce in the game.

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli Credits: Twitter

“He was still running in the way we have seen him do. But he played a fantastic innings, which was very important for India. He had the cushion of the great start from Rohit Sharma, but he had to soak in the pressure. It was not an easy surface early on when the pitch was up and down, slower and the ball was stopping and coming,” Anil Kumble added.

At the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, the Men in Blue dominated South Africa to win the 2023 ODI World Cup for the eighth game in a row. The hosts, batting first, scored 326 runs in their allotted 50 overs before bowling the Proteas out for a miserable 83 runs.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Anil Kumble

India National Cricket Team

Virat Kohli

Related Article
Matthew Hayden, Anil Kumble Pick Their ODI World Cup 2023 XI; Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Named
Matthew Hayden, Anil Kumble Pick Their ODI World Cup 2023 XI; Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Named

Nov 14, 2023, 10:18 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer Is Mentally Strong As It Is Not Easy To Come Back From A Long Layoff Straight Into The World Cup &#8211; Anil Kumble
ODI World Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer Is Mentally Strong As It Is Not Easy To Come Back From A Long Layoff Straight Into The World Cup – Anil Kumble

Nov 13, 2023, 10:35 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: You Could See That The Hunger Was There As He Batted Almost The Entire 50 overs – Anil Kumble Hails Virat Kohli For His Remarkable Achievement In ODI Cricket

Nov 6, 2023, 10:18 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: Anil Kumble Wants Mohammed Shami To Play Ahead Of Shardul Thakur In Afghanistan Game
ODI World Cup 2023: Anil Kumble Wants Mohammed Shami To Play Ahead Of Shardul Thakur In Afghanistan Game

Oct 11, 2023, 12:42 PM

Rachin Ravindra Looks Like Young Yuvraj Singh In His Flow &#8211; Anil Kumble Hails New Zealand All-Rounder For His Brilliant Century In World Cup Opener
Rachin Ravindra Looks Like Young Yuvraj Singh In His Flow – Anil Kumble Hails New Zealand All-Rounder For His Brilliant Century In World Cup Opener

Oct 6, 2023, 4:00 PM

IND vs AUS: Ravichandran Ashwin Goes Past Legendary Anil Kumble To Achieve This Massive Feat Against Australia
IND vs AUS: Ravichandran Ashwin Goes Past Legendary Anil Kumble To Achieve This Massive Feat Against Australia

Sep 25, 2023, 10:54 AM

