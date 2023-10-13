SportzWiki Logo
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

Cricket News

ODI World Cup: Fans Contacting Hospital For Full Body Scans For Securing Overnight Stays For India V Pakistan Tie In Ahmedabad- Reports

Jatin

Oct 13, 2023 at 1:44 PM

ODI World Cup: Fans Contacting Hospital For Full Body Scans For Securing Overnight Stays For India V Pakistan Tie In Ahmedabad- Reports

The craze for the India v Pakistan tie in Ahmedabad is to be played on October 14, 2023, Saturday as fans are reportedly requesting hospitals in the city for full body scans in hopes of securing overnight stays for the encounter.

The two arch-rivals will clash for the 8th time in the ICC ODI World Cup tournaments. India has defeated Australia and Afghanistan in their first two matches of the tournament in Chennai and Delhi respectively. On the other hand, Pakistan defeated the Netherlands and Sri Lanka in their first two encounters which were both played in Hyderabad.

India has a perfect 7-0 record against Pakistan at ODI World Cups. While bilateral cricket between the two nations has been affected by geopolitical realities, the appetite for clashes in multi-team events remains insatiable.

The demand for tickets was evident when the initial batch sold out within an hour of release in August, prompting the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to release an additional 14,000 tickets earlier this month.

Tickets are fetching up to 25 times face value on resale and city police arrested four youths on Tuesday for selling fakes. On top of it all, airfare has surged up to four times and Indian railways will run a pair of super-fast trains linking Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Fans Contacting Hospitals For Overnight Stays Ahead Of India Vs Pakistan Encounter In Ahmedabad

The World Cup’s most anticipated match nicely coincided with a dramatic increase in patients ordering check-up packages that include an overnight stay, according to reports from several hospitals.

This creative strategy for finding inexpensive lodging has been made possible by the skyrocketing hotel prices, which have increased up to 20 times their typical rates in preparation of the event.

Rohit Sharma And Babar Azam
Rohit Sharma And Babar Azam Credits: Twitter

Tushar Patel, President of the Ahmedabad Medical Association, revealed to Reuters, “We have come across some cases of people coming to watch the India-Pakistan match also taking an appointment for health check-ups and staying in hospitals.”

However, the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association has discouraged its members from accommodating such fans, emphasizing that “hospitals are not meant for non-patients,” according to its president, Bharat Gadhavi.

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Hopefully, He Will Be Ready For The India vs Pakistan Game – Yuvraj Singh Backs Shubman Gill To Play The Marquee Clash

Tagged:

Ahmedabad

India

ODI World Cup 2023

Pakistan

