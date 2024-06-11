Pakistan and Canada will be facing each other in the 22nd game of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The match is scheduled to be played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New Y0rk on Tuesday (June 11).

Two days after suffering a dismal 6-run defeat at the same venue, Pakistan will be desperate for a win in the must-win clash to keep alive their slim chances of progressing to the next stage. Two defeats in as many games have all but ended Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the Super 8s.

They started their campaign with a defeat against co-hosts USA before suffering a loss against arch-rivals India. While a win against Canada will not really change their fortunes much, a defeat will knock them out of the tournament. Pakistan have struggled in all the departments so far and will be looking to come up with a good performance against an opponent they are expected to beat with ease.

As far as Canada are concerned, they have one win and loss so far and a victory against Pakistan would bolster their chances of progressing ahead. With Pakistan not in good form and the pitch in New York being highly unpredictable, Canada will be fancying their chances against their fancied opponents.

PAK vs CAN: Match info:

Article Title PAK vs CAN Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Pakistan & Canada Series name ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Date 11-June-24 Category PAK vs CAN Dream11 Prediction Stadium Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar app and website

Pakistan Playing XI for today’s match:

Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmad, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir

Canada Playing XI for today’s match:

Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Dilpreet Bajwa, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva, Dillon Heylinger, Saad bin Zafar, Junai Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Jeremy Gordon

PAK vs CAN: Squads

Pakistan:

Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Saim Ayub, Azam Khan, Abbas Afridi

Canada:

Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Dilpreet Bajwa, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Dillon Heyliger, Saad Bin Zafar(c), Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Jeremy Gordon, Nikhil Dutta, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Rayyan Pathan, Ravinderpal Singh

PAK vs CAN Head-to-Head stats:

Pakistan and Canada have played just one T20I against each other so far. They played the T20I way back in 2008 and Pakistan had won that game by 35 runs.

PAK vs CAN Dream11 Prediction Today:

Captaincy picks:

Naseem Shah:

Naseem Shah had a fine out with the ball against India in the last game. After taking 1 wicket in the first game against USA, Naseem picked up three wickets for 21 against India. He gave Pakistan the first breakthrough by dismissing Virat Kohli before sending back Axar Patel and Shivam Dube as well.

Mohammad Rizwan:

Mohammad Rizwan will be desperate to make amends after failing to take his team over the line against India. He was well set and was batting on 31 runs before throwing away his wicket with a wild shot. The wicketkeeper-batsman would be eyeing a big score against Canada.

Top picks:

Nicholas Kirton:

Nicholas Kirton has been Canada’s best performer with the bat in the ongoing T20 World Cup. In the first game against USA, he scored 51 off 31 balls although his team failed to win the game. In the second game against Ireland, Kirton starred with the bat again, scoring 49 runs in a game where no other batter could reach the 40-run mark.

Haris Rauf:

Haris Rauf has looked in good form in the ongoing competition. He has looked sharp and can cause a lot of trouble for the Canada batters. In the last game against India, the right-arm pacer picked up 3 wickets and will be eyeing another good outing in the upcoming game.

PAK vs CAN Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small Leagues

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Shreyas Movva

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Nicholas Kirton

Allrounders: Imad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Jeremy Gordon

Captain: Naseem Shah

Vice captain: Nicholas Kirton

PAK vs CAN Fantasy Team for Winner Takes All/ Grand Leagues

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Nicholas Kirton, Fakhar Zaman

Allrounders: Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Jeremy Gordon

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Vice captain: Mohammad Amir

PAK vs CAN: Match prediction

While form is definitely not with Pakistan and their confidence is also low at the moment, they will be starting the game against Canada was favourites and are expected to win the game.