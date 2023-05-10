Though BCCI is stoic in its stance of not sending the Indian team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023 tournament, reports had stated that the Men in Green, as a countermeasure, will not travel to India for the ODI World Cup to be held in October-November.

Later, it has been revealed that the Pakistan Cricket Board had changed its mind and would only fly to India provided their World Cup matches were held at a neutral site or were only permitted at a few locations, with Kolkata and Chennai being the likely candidates.

The ODI World Cup is to be held in India from October 5 to November 19 with the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad expected to host both the opening match and the final as well.

PCB Has Concern About Pakistan Playing Their Matches In Ahmedabad

With Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stating, “Sports should be kept separated from politics and foreign policy,” at the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet in Goa, chances of Babar Azam-led team traveling to India is more of a realistic expectation than hope, according to a source close to GeoSuper.tv.

However, reports have stated that Pakistan has its own reservations about playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during the World Cup.

“Pakistan may not agree to play against India at Narendra Modi Stadium due to certain reasons,” the source claimed.

In spite of eagerly awaiting the release of the tournament’s schedule, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has yet to issue an official declaration confirming Pakistan’s participation in the World Cup in India.

A source with knowledge of the recent developments reportedly refuted any claims that the PCB had asked the BCCI for a written assurance that, should Pakistan travel to India for the World Cup, the Men in Blue would be required to play the Champions Trophy in Pakistan, which is scheduled to take place in 2025.