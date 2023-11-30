Pakistan All-Rounder Imad Wasim Signs For Melbourne Stars For Big Bash League 2023

Former Pakistani all-rounder Imad Wasim has joined the Melbourne Stars for the 2023 Big Bash League (BBL), along with fellow countrymen Haris Rauf and Usama Mir. The 34-year-old, who previously played for the Melbourne Renegades in the league, will wear the Melbourne Stars’ green jersey.

Imad Wasim has played 55 ODI matches and 66 T20 games and has recently announced his retirement from International Cricket. His last ODI game came against Zimbabwe and his last T20 game was against New Zealand in 2023, with the rise of Mohammad Nawaz, he was overlooked in the team selection in International Cricket.

Speaking to the media, Melbourne Stars General Manager Blair Crouch believes that Imad Wasim could come in and fit for the team, given his all-round abilities, and believes that a lot of Pakistan fans could support their team, with them already having Usama Mir and Haris Rauf.

“With Liam available for the first three matches, we identified Imad as a player who could come in and perform a role for us with his left arm spin and lengthen our batting lineup, I’m really looking forward to seeing lots of Pakistan fans in the crowd at the MCG with Imad joining his former national teammates, Usama Mir and Haris Rauf,” Melbourne Stars General Manager Blair Crouch said.

Imad Wasim brings a wealth of experience to the club, as well as important lower-order batting abilities to complement his slick left-arm orthodox bowling. He also possesses the rare ability to bowl with the new ball during the power play, which only a few spinners in the world possess.

The Pakistan all-rounder had a decent outing in his 10 Big Bash League (BBL) appearances. In eight innings, he has scored 56 runs at an average of 11.2 and has picked up ten wickets in the same ten matches, with his best bowling figure of 2/13, with a 7.16 economy rate.

The Big Bash League (BBL) season 2023-24, will be the thirteenth season of the Big Bash League. Australia’s professional men’s Twenty20 domestic cricket league. It is set to take place from December 7, 2023, to January 24, 2024.

Current BBL|13 Squad: Scott Boland, Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Liam Dawson (ENG), Sam Harper, Campbell Kellaway, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell, Usama Mir (PAK), Joel Paris, Haris Rauf (PAK), Tom Rogers, Mark Steketee, Marcus Stoinis, Imad Wasim (PAK), Beau Webster