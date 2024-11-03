Babar Azam was included as Pakistan team management has announced their playing XI for the first ODI of the three-match series against Australia. This match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on November 4.

The Men in Green return to one-day international cricket with the Australian series after nearly a year away from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. The Men in Green, led by new captain Mohammad Rizwan and guided by interim coach Jason Gillespie, is seeking a fresh start as they prepare for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

The Men in Green have recalled the right-arm pacer Mohammad Hasnain to the side for the first time since his last ODI appearance against New Zealand in January 2023 at Karachi.

Muhammad Irfan Khan to make ODI debut as Pakistan announces playing XI for 1st ODI

Muhammad Irfan Khan is set to make his ODI debut at the legendary MCG, with Pakistan bolstering their middle order by giving the 21-year-old the opportunity. Irfan only played three T20Is for Pakistan earlier this year, but his outstanding domestic record earned him an ODI call-up.

The Men in Green’s all-pace assault will face Australia in the first of three one-day international series. Mohammad Hasnain will aid Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Shaheen Afridi in the pace department at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Abdullah Shafique and Saim Ayub will open the innings for Pakistan, while Babar Azam will bat at No. 3, followed by newly appointed captain and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, Kamran Ghulam, and vice-captain Salman Ali Agha.

Pakistan’s playing XI for the MCG ODI: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (C/WK), Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain.

The men’s national selection committee has confirmed Pakistan’s playing XI for the first ODI against Australia.#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/kxiX9E2OGc — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 3, 2024

Pat Cummins returns to Australia ODI side as captain

Pat Cummins is set to return as Australia’s ODI captain for the opening match against Pakistan on November 4 at the famous MCG. Cummins will play ODIs for the first time since winning the ODI World Cup 2023 in India, and all eyes will be on him during the home series.

Australia will be without Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head, who are on paternity leave, and Cameron Green, who is injured. New faces are likely to make an impression, with Jake Fraser-McGurk, an intriguing young prospect, named as opener opposite Matthew Short.

