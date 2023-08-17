Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim backs Pakistan to win the Asia Cup 2023 and ODI World Cup later this year in India. He feels that the Men in Green have all their bases covered going into the marquee events. The highly-anticipated ODI World Cup is scheduled to be played from October 5 to November 19 in India.

The Men in Green will fancy their chances of coming into the marquee event in India, as they have got good players in the team to win the championship in India. They have not won the World Cup since clinching their maiden title way back in 1992 and they look to put up an impressive on the Indian soil.

According to Cricket Pakistan, Imad Wasim said the Pakistan team will walk as a favourite to win the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup, as they have a very good ODI team, and added that he is looking forward to watching them play in the upcoming mega-events.

“I just want the Pakistan team to win the World Cup and Asia Cup and Afghanistan series, and I am very happy with the team they have announced. I am looking forward to watching them play because in ODI, Pakistan has got a very strong team and they are favourites in my opinion, both in the Asia Cup and the World Cup,” Imad Wasim said.

I Am Very Looking Forward, And I Will Be Up For It – Imad Wasim

Speaking on his future in the ODI team, Imad Wasim said that the newly appointed chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq would give him clarity about his role in the team and said that he would take up the opportunity to play in the World Cup if provided as he is playing his trade in franchise cricket around the globe.

“There has to be clarity, and Mickey Arthur is that sort of a person, and Inzamam-ul-Haq is sort of a person who gives you clarity and calls you up and tells you what’s going on and obviously who wouldn’t want to play World Cup for Pakistan like it’s an amazing thing.

“I have not retired from ODI cricket but if an opportunity comes in, I am very much looking forward, and I will be up for it,” Imad Wasim added.

Imad Wasim has played 55 matches for the Pakistan team in ODI Cricket and his last game came against Zimbabwe in 2020 with the rise of Mohammad Nawaz, he is overlooked in the team selection in the 50-over format but is part of the Pakistan team in the T20 setup.