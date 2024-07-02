Fakhar Zaman and Azam Khan are part of the 12 cricketers who received no-objection certificates (NOCs) from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) allowing them to participate in international leagues and tournaments.

Notably, PCB allows its centrally contracted players to feature in only two T20 leagues apart from the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Mohammad Amir is the only one of them who will play for Derbyshire in the County Championship between July 4 and July 20. The second season of Major League Cricket (MLC) will include up to three players from July 4 to July 28.

Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan will appear in MLC, which begins on July 5 and concludes on July 28. Interestingly, the PCB press release mentions Amir playing in the County Championship but not Imad Wasim, who plays for the Seattle Orcas.

Both players returned from international retirement for the recently finished T20 World Cup, but Pakistan was eliminated in the group round, and it is unclear whether they will continue to play for the country.

The fifth edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) began on July 1 (Monday), and four more players from the country will compete in the tournament.

Fakhar Zaman gets NOC for Caribbean Premier League

Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Salman Ali Agha, and Mohammad Hasnain (not centrally contracted) will represent various teams in the competition.

Another Pakistani star, Fakhar Zaman, has received approval from the board to participate in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), which will run from August 29 to October 6. He will play for the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, a new franchise.

Imad Wasim and Amir are also scheduled to play for the same team, however there is no mention of them receiving NOC.

Meanwhile, two players who are no longer in the Pakistan team scheme of things, Sharjeel Khan and Sohaib Maqsood have also received permission from PCB to play in the World Championship of Legends. It is a tournament featuring retired cricketers from the world over including the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Chris Gayle among many other stars taking part.

List of Pakistan players to get NOC from PCB:

Abrar Ahmed – Major League Cricket – 4 to 28 July

Fakhar Zaman – Caribbean Premier League – 29 August to 6 October aris Rauf – Major League Cricket – 5 to 28 July

Mohammad Amir – County Cricket – 4 to 20 July

Mohammad Haris – Lanka Premier League – 1 to 21 July

Mohammad Hasnain (non-centrally contracted player) – Lanka Premier League – 1 to 21 July

Salman Ali Agha – Lanka Premier League – 1 to 21 July

Shadab Khan – Lanka Premier League – 1 to 21 July

Sharjeel Khan – World Championship of Legends – 3 to 13 July

Sohaib Maqsood – World Championship of Legends – 3 to 13 July

Usama Mir – The Hundred – 23 July to 20 August

Zaman Khan – Major League Cricket – 4 to 28 July

