Pakistan’s threat of boycotting India matches in future ICC and ACC events might lead to the financial ruin of the International Cricket Council, Geo Super News, a Pakistani news outlet claimed.

This came after the PCB retaliated to BCCI telling ICC that the Men in Blue will not be traveling to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy next year.

As per the report, Pakistan is taking a firm stance against the Men in Blue’s rejection to send its cricket team to the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan. Should the Men in Blue continue to conflate politics with sport and decline to travel to Pakistan for the tournament, Pakistan may boycott ICC events in India. This action may have significant structural and financial repercussions for cricket worldwide.

Pakistan has shown adaptability for more than ten years by taking part in several ICC events in India and even assisting the ICC and BCCI in avoiding broadcaster contracts.

However, Pakistan’s government is thinking of enacting a rule that would prevent Pakistani teams from playing against the Men in Blue unless politics and sports are kept apart, following the BCCI’s recent decision to forego the 2023 Asia Cup in Pakistan, which resulted in a hybrid format.

Pakistan Government’s reported reaction came after an official communication from the International Cricket Council (ICC) to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), confirming BCCI’s stance against traveling to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 set for February 19 to March 9 action.

ICC will be ruined financially if Pakistan stops playing India in global events

The Pakistani government’s recommendation to boycott all games against India could have an impact on several ICC tournaments that are held in India between 2024 and 2031.

The absence of Pakistan would reduce audience size and ICC’s anticipated revenue from sponsors and broadcasters.

The ICC depends mostly on high-profile events involving Pakistan and India, which often draw record viewership and engagement. The ICC earned $3.2 billion from broadcast rights for the 2024–2027 cycle and expects to earn an additional $1 billion in other revenue.

“No India vs Pakistan games in ICC events mean all broadcast and sponsorship deals would fall out,” Geo Super News reported.

With 173 million Indian TV viewers and 225 million internet viewers, the 2023 World Cup match between India and Pakistan attracted previously unheard-of attention. Pakistan’s contribution to cricket viewing and income figures was highlighted by the 2021 T20 World Cup match between the two teams, which attracted 167 million viewers and generated 15.9 billion minutes of engagement in India alone.

Broadcasters and advertisers expect both teams to play in high-stakes matches, therefore the ICC may have contractual issues if Pakistan does not participate.

“Pakistan’s role is crucial not just for the game but for cricket’s financial ecosystem. Pakistan draws top sponsors and viewers, which translates to revenue for the ICC and all cricketing nations,” the report added.

Pakistan is actively preparing for the 2025 Champions Trophy. In September 2024, ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice confirmed Pakistan as the host, and improvements are still being made to the venues in Karachi and Lahore.

The ICC’s Board and Chief Executives’ Committee have endorsed Pakistan’s commitment to the event, and the ICC has approved the tournament’s budget.

