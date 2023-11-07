Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Officials Oppose Zaka Ashraf’s Contract Extension, Bats For The Appointment Of Former Management – Reports

Most PCB personnel have expressed their displeasure with Zaka Ashraf’s continuation and still have sentiments for the former administration. Zaka Ashraf’s tenure as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee officially came to an end last week but according to sources, he was granted a three-month extension by the government.

Pakistan’s team can still make it into the semifinals of the ODI World Cup in India, given their uncertain nature in the bigger events and they have drawn harsh criticism for the issue within the cricket board. The Men in Green made a strong comeback in the match against Bangladesh and New Zealand to keep hopes alive on the marquee event.

It has been revealed that the board did not agree with this choice, with the majority of senior executives expressing support for the former management and hoping that Najam Sethi would return as chairman to take Pakistan cricket forward.

According to the reports in Cricket Pakistan, it is reported senior officials told colleagues he would resign if Ashraf was given a longer deadline to continue his regime. However, as of right now, no such decision has been made. Since the beginning, their relationship with the chairman has been strained, and there is suspicion that they purposefully delay the implementation of decisions.

When Zaka Ashraf tried to fire some of the sideline officials who were getting paid without working, they came to light, but a senior board member objected regarding the matter. Even though the Chairman is unhappy with his work, it would be difficult to locate a suitable substitute, thus he cannot be replaced.

Two department senior executives took leave or went on deputation upon the appointment of Director Legal, and Usman Wahla, the Director of International Cricket, has been living abroad for a lengthy period of time due to vacation time.

Insiders say that Zaka Ashraf and the Prime Minister are likely to talk about this matter. In the upcoming days, media rights sales will also be handled by the PCB.

The possible problem is that when one’s activities are limited to daily ones, big judgments can become harder to make and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would look to change a few things within the setup to have better results in the forthcoming series.