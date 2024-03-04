sportzwiki logo
  Pakistan Cricket Board to observe breast and childhood cancer awareness days in PSL 9

Pakistan Cricket Board to observe breast and childhood cancer awareness days in PSL 9

Sw Staff

Mar 4, 2024 at 7:45 PM

Pakistan Cricket Board to observe breast and childhood cancer awareness days in PSL 9

The Pakistan Cricket Board is set to make use of the platform of HBL Pakistan Super League, as part of its corporate social responsibility, to raise awareness regarding breast cancer and childhood cancer.

In this connection, the match between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans scheduled on 5 March at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi will be marked by Pink Ribbon Day creating awareness regarding breast cancer.

The teams will wear pink ribbons and pink caps while the commentators will also put on pink ribbons meanwhile messages regarding breast cancer awareness will be displayed on the big screen and also announced during the commentary.

On 12 March, Gold Ribbon Day will be observed to raise awareness regarding childhood cancer in the game between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi. The venue will turn gold as players and commentators will don gold ribbons and caps.

The PCB has also invited four cancer patients on this occasion to attend the Gold Ribbon Day in Karachi and they will be presented with signed shirts from both the teams.

HBL PSL 2024

Karachi

National Bank Stadium

Pakistan

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)

PCB

Mar 4, 2024, 7:45 PM

