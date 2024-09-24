PCB COO Salman Naseer disclosed stunning findings from the just-ended Connection Camp at Gaddafi Stadium. Pakistan team’s lack of unity amongst players was one of the major things discussed during the connection camp organized by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in Lahore on September 23, 2024.

This high-stakes discussion is intended to address the team’s growing divide ahead of the tough cricket schedule.

Naseer openly confessed that the lack of togetherness among the players had harmed the relationship between the PCB and the Pakistan cricket squad. He voiced serious concern over the team’s performance, claiming that both the players and the management had challenging days.

The PCB intended the Connection Camp to be a watershed moment, and officials believe it has laid the groundwork for a new era in Pakistan cricket. With Pakistan’s head coaches, Jason Gillespie and Gary Kirsten, at the lead, the camp was the best way to tackle the concerns.

Pakistan’s Test captain Shan Masood and white-ball skipper Babar Azam, along with other key players, took part in constructive conversations regarding team unity and collaboration. Now, there is a renewed emphasis on creating a robust foundation that can withstand the demands of international cricket.

‘We built a roadmap to reignite the passion in Pakistan cricket’: Salman Naseer on PCB’s connection camp

Speculation has been widespread about increasing tensions in the dressing room, which began last year but was accelerated this year by Shaheen Shah Afridi’s appointment and fast departure as Pakistan’s T20I captain, and the return of Babar Azam as captain.

Gary Kirsten, the white-ball coach, is believed to have been taken aback by the magnitude of it when he first took on the role.

Salman Naseer said at the press conference in Lahore after the camp ended: “We have a hectic schedule, and it was the right moment to sit together and discuss matters. Another idea behind the Connection Camp was that we sit together to identify the issues, things that can be improved, and also our vision and what steps are needed to achieve it.”

“So, we built a roadmap on how we can reignite our excellence and what steps are necessary to achieve success. It was an open and transparent session, where the talk was of unity; it wasn’t only about the team. It was between the team and management and how we can work together to do things more successfully. These were definitely part of the discussions.

During the discussions, we openly and candidly accept and identify issues and ask for a commitment from each other, demanding it, on how we can improve our performances and how we work together as a team since it is a team sport and how we can improve our communication. Our unanimous view was that we need to resolve this going forward and need to identify how we do it,” he added.

Jason Gillespie and Gary Kirsten along with PCB COO Salman Naseer address a press conference at the conclusion of the Connection Camp in Lahore. pic.twitter.com/UyszntRpOm — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 24, 2024

Naseer stated that they also discussed planning and workload management throughout the session and that everyone believes that player performance and team management should be improved. However, he declined to elaborate on their discussions regarding team togetherness.

