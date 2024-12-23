The official schedule of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to take place in February next year in Pakistan as the host, is yet to be revealed. The letter from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) through the International Cricket Council (ICC) to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) pushed the organizers to look for a neutral venue.

The discussion was around Sri Lanka, like last year’s Asia Cup 2023, where India played all of their games in Kandy and Colombo while the Babar Azam-led side, despite being the host team, flew to the Island to participate in the event. The BCCI again asked to activate the hybrid model to take part in the new season of the Champions Trophy.

The Pakistani board has officially conveyed to the ICC that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be their ultimate choice as their neutral venue for India’s matches in the Champions Trophy. The decision arrived after the expected schedule of the tournament went viral through various reports.

India to face Pakistan in Dubai for Champions Trophy 2025

The final word was made after a meeting between Sheikh Mubarak Al Nahyan, the chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), and the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi. The meeting was also held in Sanghar in the Singh province. Al Nahyan recently came on a trip across the border.

Also Read: Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule Revealed!! Mouth-watering Ind vs Pak Clash To Happen On This Date

With this final agreement between the PCB and ECB, the Dubai International Stadium is almost certain to be the venue for the mouth-watering clash between the two arch-rivals, which is likely to take place on February 23. The two other grounds in UAE, The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and the Sharjah Cricket Stadium will be decided depending on their sizes.

“The PCB has chosen the UAE as the neutral venue, and the PCB has formally informed the ICC about the decision. Now, India and Pakistan’s Champions Trophy matches will be held in the UAE. The final decision was made after a meeting between Mohsin Naqvi and Sheikh Al Nahyan.” The spokesperson for the PCB expressed as quoted by Cricbuzz.

The final decision on the venue selection for any global event will be made only after the confirmation from the host board, as per the rules and regulations of the ICC. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also weighed on keeping the option of Sri Lanka and ended up going with the United Arab Emirates.

As per the wish of the PCB, the ICC has approved the neutral venues for the games between these two arch-rivals in the global competitions for the next three years.

Also Read: Ravi Shastri Recommends This To Rohit Sharma For Regaining Test Success In BGT 2024-25

“The ICC Board has today approved that matches between India and Pakistan played at ICC Events during the current rights cycle from 2024 to 2027 will be played at a neutral venue proposed by the tournament host. This will apply to the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 (Pakistan), ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 (India), and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 (India and Sri Lanka).” The statement addressed.

The confirmed and official schedule of the Champions Trophy 2025 is expected to come on December 23 (Monday). With the clarity of the neutral venue, there are no clouds on the event after the decision of the Rohit Sharma-led side’s board not to trip across the border due to security concerns. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side will start their crown defense against New Zealand on February 19.