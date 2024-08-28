Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made some big changes in their squad for the second of the two-match series against Bangladesh after their humiliating defeat in the opening game by ten wickets, which was their maiden defeat in the format against that respective opponent side.

It was a bizarre decision from the team management to go with an all-pace attack, as they left out the spinner of the side, expecting the ball to seam and swing, which it didn’t on one of the flattest surfaces of Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium under the scorching heat of the day, which tired the pacers.

The struggle of the batting department of the Pakistan side, especially in the fourth innings, when none of the batters could stand apart from Mohammad Rizwan to put up a good show, bundled them out for a low score, which the tourists chased down quite comfortably.

Abrar Ahmed and Kamran Ghulam return for Pakistan before the second Test

In his short career in the longest format for the Pakistan side, Abrar Ahmed has enjoyed some huge success with the ball in hand. The Karachi-born has picked up 38 wickets in 12 innings, at an average of 31.07 and a strike rate of around eight overs with an economy rate of nearly 3.63, with the help of a couple of five-wicket hauls and four four-wicket hauls.

Also Read: England Announce Playing XI For 2nd Test vs Sri Lanka; This Pacer Makes Return

Another slow left-arm spin all-rounder of the Shan Masood-led side, Kamran Ghulam, has returned to the squad for the game. He has managed to score 4377 runs in 53 first-class games at an average of nearly 50 and a strike rate of 53.04, celebrating 20 centuries and 16 half-centuries with a best score of 166.

“Abrar Ahmed and Kamran Ghulam have joined the Pakistan Test squad ahead of the second Test match against Bangladesh, scheduled to take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from August 30 to September 3.” The PCB media gave a statement.

“Both players were released from the Test squad before the start of the first Test match and featured for Pakistan Shaheens in a four-day game against Bangladesh ‘A’ at the Islamabad Club from 20 to 23 August.” It remarked.

Their premier pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was released from the squad to spend some quality time with his newborn and family, has rejoined the squad in Rawalpindi.

In addition to these inclusions, the right-arm fast-bowling all-rounder of the side, Aamer Jamal, has been recalled from the squad, but his position in the game will be subject to fitness. The emerging all-rounder showed his class in their last Australia trip when he smashed 143 runs in three games at an average of 28.60, besides picking up 18 wickets at an average of under 21, celebrating a couple of five-wicket hauls.

“Meanwhile, Aamir Jamal, who had been released from the squad to work on his fitness at the NCA, has been recalled. Aamir’s participation in the second Test will remain subject to fitness clearance.” The media released the statement.

Also Read: Mohammad Asif Predicts Pakistan Losing To USA Again In 2026 T20 World Cup

In their last nine Tests at home, they have lost five of those, besides drawing the rest four. That has been a huge concern for the team management as they look forward to the second and final Test against Bangladesh from August 30 in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan Squad For Second Test vs Bangladesh

Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal (subject to fitness), Abrar Ahmed, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper) and Shaheen Shah Afridi