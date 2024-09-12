Pakistan will remain hosts of the Champions Trophy 2025 tournament, Chief Executive of the International Cricket Council (ICC), Geoff Allardice, confirmed. This came amidst reports of BCCI urging the international cricket body to consider moving the tournament to another venue.

Pakistan, the defending champion of the ICC Champions Trophy, won the title in 2017 under former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, defeating India in a dramatic final held in England.

Pakistan is enthusiastically preparing for the Champions Trophy 2025, which will take place in February-March, with major stadiums in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi receiving massive renovations to suit international standards.

However, tensions are rising as the BCCI reportedly refuses to send the Indian cricket team to Pakistan due to political differences between the two countries.

However, during a recent media meeting in Dubai for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, Allardice made it obvious that Pakistan will host the event.

Pakistan to remain hosts of Champions Trophy 2025: ICC chief Geoff Allardice

Addressing worries about the site at a media briefing for the Women’s T20 World Cup in Dubai, Allardice confirmed that no teams have expressed reservations about participating in the competition, a Cricket Pakistan report stated.

Allardice expressed pleasure with Pakistan as the tournament’s venue, stating that the ICC makes regular visits to its member countries, including Pakistan, to ensure event success.

Despite previous problems, Allardice reiterated that all participating teams are determined to compete in the Asian Country. This statement raised questions about whether India is ready to travel to Pakistan for the tournament.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025, often known as the “Mini World Cup,” will include the eight best teams: India, Australia, New Zealand, England, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Sri Lanka and the West Indies will not participate in this edition.

Meanwhile, An International Cricket Council delegation may visit the Men in Green to examine Champions Trophy preparations. During this time, they can also discuss the potential Champions Trophy schedule with the PCB. However, the PCB has not yet received any information about this tour.

PCB submitted a proposed timetable to ICC. In this, they stated that Team India’s current matches would be conducted in Lahore. According to the report, the countries competing in the Champions Trophy have also seen the schedule.

As per the report, The Indian government will make the final decision on whether or not Team India will play in Pakistan. This allows for discussions about the Champions Trophy schedule.

The article further added that the ICC group will inspect the work being done at the Champions Trophy venues in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.

Also Read: Afro-Asia Cup To See Virat Kohli, Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi Playing Together? Jay Shah Urged To Revive Tournament

