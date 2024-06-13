The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has rejected the proposal for a hybrid model for India matches for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Pakistan is to host the tournament and has proposed a February 19 start for the tournament.

The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy will be the first major international cricket event to be hosted solely by Pakistan. The country previously hosted the 1996 Cricket World Cup alongside India and Sri Lanka, as well as the Reliance Cup in 1987.

According to the PCB’s proposed schedule, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be held in three major cities: Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore, between February 19 and March 9, 2025.

According to PCB sources, International Cricket Council (ICC) officials who recently visited Pakistan to examine tournament preparations were satisfied with the procedures in place.

“India can be based in Lahore for the entire tournament”- Pakistan Cricket Board rejects hybrid model for Champions Trophy

The PCB has categorically rejected the concept of a hybrid model for India’s matches, similar to the one used for the Asia Cup 2023. Notably, the PCB has taken a firm stance against the concept of a hybrid approach, notably for India’s matches, asking that all games be played in their home land.

This stance is expected to elicit a focused response from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which had previously proposed a hybrid model in which India’s matches would be played at neutral venues outside of Pakistan, similar to the arrangement made during the Asia Cup 2023 when India’s matches were relocated to Sri Lanka.

“We have not opted for the hybrid model. However, we have given this leverage that India’s matches can be played in Lahore only. This way, the team will not be required to move around cities within Pakistan and its security can be well maintained in Lahore. India can be based in Lahore for the entire tournament. This would minimize logistical and security complications associated with their travel between cities,” a source from PCB told IANS.

“The proximity of Lahore to Wagah Border crossing is also going to be more suitable for the Indian fans. However, the question remains, if India would accept and participate in the event”, the PCB source said.

According to the PCB’s planned Champions Trophy calendar, Karachi would host at least three matches, including the tournament opener and a semifinal.

Lahore is set to host at least seven matches, including the final. Rawalpindi will host no fewer than five matches, including a semifinal.

It is worth noting that the Indian cricket team has not visited Pakistan since it participated in the 2008 Asia Cup. The Indian government will make the final decision on India’s Champions Trophy trip to their neighbors, which has previously opposed the cricket team crossing the border due to the country’s suspected involvement in sponsoring terrorism within India’s borders.

