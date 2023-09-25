SportzWiki Logo
All

Cricket News

Pakistan Team Set To Receive Their Visas For ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 On September 25, 2023- Report

Jatin

Sep 25, 2023 at 5:22 PM

After some delay, the Pakistan team contingent will reportedly receive their visas for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be played in India from October 5, on September 25, 2023. A lot of issues led to the delay of the Men-in-Green side.

Ahead of ICC World Cup 2023, the Pakistan team is set to face New Zealand in a warm-up match. The encounter takes place at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, October 29.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had to cancel the team’s bonding exercises which were supposed to take place in Dubai. The Pakistan side was to travel to Dubai for these exercises and leave for India from there. However, now the team will leave for India, directly from Pakistan.

Pakistan Team To Leave For India On Wednesday, September 27

In the latest update report, today, September 25, 2023, Babar Azam and company will receive their visas for India. The procedure entails the Indian Interior Ministry issuing No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to the Indian Embassy in Pakistan. The procedure was, however, delayed.

Notably, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had been contacted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over the issue of visa delays. The Pakistani team will depart for Hyderabad on Wednesday morning via Dubai after receiving their visas.

Pakistan Cricket Team
Pakistan Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

On September 29, Pakistan will meet New Zealand in a pregame match. They will face the Netherlands on October 6 to begin their ICC World Cup 2023 campaign.

Pakistan squad for ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan Squad for ICC World Cup 2023: Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan (VC), Abdullah Shafique, Faqar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-Ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Salman Agha,Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usama Mir

Also Read: ICC ODI World Cup 2023: It Was Babar Azam’s Wish That Shadab Khan Remains The Vice-captain During The World Cup – Zaka Ashraf

India

Pakistan

World Cup 2023

