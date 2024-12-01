The final decision was expected to come over the weekend, and it has certainly come, as the reports suggest. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has accepted the hybrid model for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, which was scheduled to take place entirely in Pakistan from the third week of February to the second week of March.

The BCCI, a few weeks ago, informed the PCB, through a letter to the ICC, regarding their decision to not travel across the border because of security reasons and proposed to active the hybrid model, which would allow them to play their portion of the competition either in Sri Lanka or Dubai, just like the last year’s Asia Cup 2024.

The recent reports, however, have changed the route of the decision and are likely to accept the model and inform their decision to the ICC. The game’s governing body will then decide the venues and dates in the next board meeting for the eight-team event.

Pakistan demands a hybrid model during future ICC events in India

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board is expected to attack a few certain clauses and communicate that to the ICC for their agreement. The first task is to get an inclusion of the hosting fees, which are around $65 million. They will also ask for a bigger part of the ICC revenue share, which currently stands at 5.75% of the global body’s total projected earnings of $600 million for the 2024-27 cycle.

The green brigade is also expected to demand the upcoming next four events in India, the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup, the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, the 2029 Men’s Champions Trophy, and the 2031 Men’s 50-over World Cup, to go through the same hybrid model.

“I can assure you that the solution we arrive at will be a long-term one, not just for the Champions Trophy. It will address the challenges ahead and set a foundation for whatever comes in the years to follow.” The chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi, expressed during a press conference at the Dubai International Stadium, where he was enjoying the Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 clash.

The veteran has noted that they have presented their version of the schedule while India has done theirs, but expects to have both parties win at the end, besides ensuring the game emerges as the true winner.

“A lot is happening at the moment, and I want to ensure that nothing I say jeopardizes the ongoing process. We’ve presented our perspective, and India has shared theirs. Everyone involved is working hard to find a win-win solution, and above all, to ensure that cricket emerges as the true winner. The most important aspect is to resolve matters in a way that allows everyone to move forward with their pride intact.” Naqvi addressed the presser.

India hasn’t traveled to Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup, even though the latter went with the vice-versa mode and played the bilateral series in 2012, the 2016 T20 World Cup, and the recent 2023 ODI World Cup in India. Naqvi has highlighted that the ICC has to make long-term decisions on the situation.

With the help of the hybrid model, India will play their group league games in another country, likely to be Dubai, along with the semifinal and final if they qualify.