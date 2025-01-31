The rising concerns over the preparation of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to take place on February 19, have grown a lot as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to hand over the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore to the International Cricket Council (ICC) on February 11, a little over a week before the start of the ODI tournament.

The three grounds of Pakistan, including the National Stadium in Karachi and the Rawalpindi Stadium, went under renovation six months ago and were supposed to be handed over to the ICC before January 25. But Pakistan failed to meet the first deadline and missed the second one on January 31.

But the PCB posted a recent video of the new-look stadium on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) and described its stunning look under the lights.

“Under the lights, it’s a sight to behold!! We can’t wait to welcome fans, officials, and teams for the tri-nation series and Champions Trophy.” The board wrote.

Pakistan is to hand over the Gaddafi Stadium on February 11

A PTI report has confirmed that the ground will be handed over to the ICC for branding and other stuff on February 11, after the Lahore leg of the upcoming tri-series involving New Zealand and South Africa ends. The attention will then move to the National Stadium in Karachi.

“This has been a construction site, and there will be some rubble, which will be removed shortly. This stadium has taken shape after six months of work.” The reports claimed.

There is no issue with the place for India, who will be playing all of their games, including the potential semifinal and final if they qualify at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, as voices were raised if there was a requirement to shift the entire tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The PCB has spent around PKR 12 billion on renovation, construction, and installation of equipment at all three venues. The tickets have already gone on sale until the Pakistan board announces their possession of the new-look stadiums, concern will remain.

The CEO of the International Cricket Council (ICC), Geoff Allardice, resigned after the governing body’s board displayed their disappointment with his failure to give a clear picture for the preparation of the event in Pakistan.

Yesterday’s reports claimed that the opening ceremony of the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is scheduled to take place on February 07 in the presence of the chief guest, PM Shehbaz Sharif. Two days before, the opening ceremony was slated to take place at the Hazoori Bagh in Lahore in the presence of key figures of the country.

However, it was later revealed that the opening ceremony of the tournament had been canceled due to the delayed arrival of two participating teams. The pre-tournament events, including the press conference and the photoshoot in Karachi, including all eight captains, have been canceled.

The opening game of the eight-team tournament will take place on February 19 between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium. India will start their campaign against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium on the very following day.