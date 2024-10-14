The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to replace their director of International cricket, Usman Wahla, after dissatisfaction with his performance, as some of the sources have expressed. The Green Brigade has struggled in the last two ICC tournaments recently.

Pakistan failed to qualify for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India on the back of their poor performances with both bat and ball, while in the case of the T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the United Arab Emirate (USA), they failed to qualify for the super eight stages of the tournament.

The Green Brigade is going to change their director of international cricket, Usman Wahla, as a former all-rounder of the side, Shoaib Malik, is expected to take over the position in the future.

Usman Wahla to get replaced as Pakistan Director

The decision has come in the wake of a public dispute between Wahla and the former left-arm pacer of the side, Wahab Riaz, both were later extended to social media platforms. The base of the whole discussion centered around a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the all-rounder Usama Mir, who was reportedly facing difficulties in securing the document.

Also Read: Dodda Ganesh Accuses Harmanpreet Kaur For 9-run Defeat vs Australia In T20 World Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the news of Mir being denied as the NOC, as he had already featured in two franchise leagues during the 2023-24 season. He was a centrally contracted player for that season, meaning he could only play two franchise T20 leagues other than the Pakistan Super League (PSL) between July 01, 2023 and June 30, 2024,

There were the Hundred in August 2023 and later the Big Bash League in December 2023. However, the player had to pull out of the BBL just after five appearances due to the T20I series against New Zealand. The central contract addressed that all NOCs granted to the players are ‘subject to national duty’.

“He [Usama Mir] kept calling me, kept calling me, and I picked up and asked him what happened. He said, ‘Wahab bhai, I have come to England, and I have not been given an NOC. I told him, ‘Usama, we spoke about this and we have everything in writing to provide you the NOC.’” Wahab Riaz said while speaking on the YouTube channel of Salman Butt.

“But he kept saying that they were not giving the NOC and that Usman Wahla was not picking up the phone. So I asked him to phone Salman Naseer (PCB COO), but he told me there was no response from there either.” The former fast bowler highlighted.

Wahab Riaz dissected the whole incident on how after approaching for the entire day, he was not considered for the NOC by Usman Wahla.

Also Read: Pakistan Opener’s Comments On Virat Kohli Irritate PCB After Babar Azam’s Exclusion In 2nd Test vs England

“When the NOC was not given, Usama phoned journalists and put the whole thing on me, saying Wahab Riaz did not give the NOC. And the entire blame fell on me. But it is all on record, in writing, that we did everything to get the NOC. I still have that with me.” The former PCB chairman said.

Wahla has responded, denying all the allegations and assertions that were discussed with Usama. He also refuted claims of Wahab as being one-sided.