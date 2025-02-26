Hosts Pakistan will be taking on Bangladesh in the ninth game of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The game will be taking place on Thursday (February 27) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

The upcoming game will be the final game of the ongoing tournament for both the teams. Pakistan and Bangladesh are no longer in contention for a spot in the semifinal. Both the teams have lost their opening two games and have been dumped out of the competition.

Pakistan, who are also the defending champions, began their campaign with a 60-run loss against New Zealand. It made their second group game against India a must-win clash. However, the Men in Green failed to deliver a match-winning performance once again as India thrashed them by six wickets.

On the other hand, Bangladesh suffered a six-wicket defeat at the hands of India in their tournament-opener. In their second game, the Bangla Tigers suffered a 5-wicket defeat at the hands of New Zealand.

Bangladesh and Pakistan now only have pride to play for and will be keen to bow out of the tournament on a winning note.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh – Match preview and prediction, ICC Champions Trophy 2025:

Match Overview

Match: Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Date & Time: 27 February 2025, 2:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Tournament: ICC Champions Trophy

Pakistan vs Bangladesh – Pitch & Weather Report:

The weather forecast has predicted rain in Rawalpindi on the game day. Earlier this week, the match between South Africa and Australia at the same venue was washed out without a ball being bowled due to relentless rain.

The forecast has predicted similar weather conditions for the upcoming Pakistan vs Bangladesh game as well. As far as the temperature is concerned, it will be hovering between 17-13 degree Celsius during the game.

While overcast conditions could help the fast-bowlers, the pitch in Rawalpindi is expected to be flat and favour the batsmen. The recent games at the venue have been high-scoring ones and the upcoming game could also see a run fest.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh – Head-to-Head Record

Pakistan and Bangladesh have played a total of 39 ODIs against each other so far. Of those 39 games, Pakistan have won 34 while Bangladesh have managed to win only 5. At home, Pakistan have played 12 ODIs against Bangladesh so far and have won all of them.

Last Five Matches (last five completed ODIs):

Pakistan: LLLWL

Bangladesh: LLLLL

Pakistan vs Bangladesh – Probable Playing XIs:

Pakistan:

Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Bangladesh:

Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman

Key Players to Watch

Pakistan:

Babar Azam

Mohammad Rizwan

Abrar Ahmed

Bangladesh:

Najmul Hossain Shanto

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Jaker Ali

Conclusion- Match Prediction:

Even though Pakistan have lost their first two group games, they will start the game against Bangladesh as favourites. The hosts have the edge because of the home advantage as well as their superior head-to-head record against Bangladesh.

While Bangladesh are no more pushovers in the game anymore, they have struggled with their form in recent times. They have lost their last five ODIs and Pakistan are expected to beat them in the upcoming game.