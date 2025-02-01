There was so much interest in who would be Pakistan’s all-rounder for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to begin on February 19. The reports claimed that Aamer Jamal was told to be prepared by the selectors for the ICC event. The 28-year-old has featured in just 17 international fixtures for the national side.

Jamal made his ODI debut in November last year against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo and went through the three-match ODI series. He was ignored for their 50-over leg against South Africa, as he took part in both Tests against the Rainbow Nation at Newlands and SuperSport Park.

In the three ODIs, the right-arm pacer has picked up three wickets at 28.33 and a strike rate of 32 with an economy rate of 5.31. Pakistan’s pacer has been part of only 34 List-A games, where he has celebrated 56 wickets at an average of around 30 and a strike rate of 26.3, thanks to the best bowling figure of 5/75 in an inning.

Also Read: Ex-India Opener Criticizes Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma For Taking Ranji Trophy 2024-25 As ‘Token Job’

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board’s selectors decided to recall Faheem Ashraf for the event. The 31-year-old was left out of their squad for the ODI World Cup in India, after his underwhelming performances in the Asia Cup 2023 in June.

“I f betraying had a fac e”- Pakistan’s Aamer Jamal slams PCB

The Punjab-born has been part of 34 ODIs, where he has drilled 224 runs and picked up 26 wickets at an average of 46.30 and a strike rate of 53.6 with the best bowling figure of 5/22. The left-handed batter has also smacked 224 runs in 24 innings at a strike rate of nearly 82.

Asad Shafiq, Pakistan’s former middle-order batter and a member of the PCB selection panel, reckoned that their side had been built on standout performers with so much flexibility.

“One of the standout qualities of this side is its flexibility – an essential trait in today’s modern-day cricket. We are confident that this squad strikes the right balance between youth and experience and has all bases covered. Each player has been chosen with a clear role in mind, ensuring the captain has versatile options at his disposal.” Shafiq addressed.

Just after the squad was announced on social media by the PCB, Jamal expressed his frustration in an Instagram IG story.

“If betraying had a face.” Wrote Jamal as the selectors dropped him and went with Ashraf.

The biggest reason for the delayed squad announcement of the national side was the injury status of their young opening batter, Saim Ayub. The left-handed batter was in cracking touch during the recent three-match 50-over series in Australia and South Africa. He was supposed to be the solution to the aggressive knocks that a team would need at the start of the innings.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma’s Absence, England-Australia Issue Leads To PCB Cancelling Opening Ceremony Of ICC Champions Trophy 2025—Report

But Pakistan has been forced to replace him with Fakhar Zaman, who returns to the national side after his previous encounter against England during the 2023 ODI World Cup. The concern still has been around whom he would partner in the opening position. The best option seems to be one of Babar Azam or Saud Shakeel.

Pakistan will face New Zealand and South Africa during the home tri-series for the preparation of the eight-team tournament. Their first game of the campaign will be against New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi before they make a trip to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for the second fixture against India. They will end their group-stage schedule against Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Stadium.