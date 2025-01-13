Pakistan has submitted a provisional squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy. Discarded opener Fakhar Zaman and injured opener Saim Ayub have been added to the team, which will be led by wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan.

Fakhar Zaman was withdrawn from Pakistan’s team due to disciplinary issues, including speaking out against the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) decisions regarding Babar Azam. The board further stated that Zaman must establish his fitness to be selected again.

In contrast, Saim Ayub has emerged as one of Pakistan’s top players in recent months. The left-handed opener has gathered runs in several formats and emerged as Pakistan cricket’s future. However, he got injured during the Test series against South Africa which raised questions over his availability for the Champions Trophy.

Pakistan announces provisional squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

According to Pakistan’s local news outlet Samaa TV, the PCB has submitted a list of provisional players to the International Cricket Council (ICC). The squad has more than 15 players and will be reduced before the final submission deadline.

The roster has an excellent balance of youth and experience. Mohammad Rizwan will lead the team following a strong start to his captaincy tenure. Babar Azam remains in the team and will be crucial to his team’s hopes.

Saim Ayub’s presence in the final squad is dependent on his fitness. Given the severity of his injuries, he is unlikely to make the squad. Following his injuries, the PCB promptly transported him to the UK for additional treatment.

With Ayub injured, Imam-ul-Haq’s chances of making the final team improved. He was formerly a key member of the ODI squad. Abdullah Shafique has made the team, but he is unlikely to be on the final roster with Usman Khan.

PCB picks strong bowling line up for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Vice-captain Salman Ali Agha, who has been one of the team’s finest players across formats in recent months, is a key member of the middle order and will be critical to Pakistan’s chances in the tournament. Haseebullah Khan joins the team as the second wicketkeeper behind skipper Mohammad Rizwan.

The quick bowling looks good, with Shaheen Afridi leading the way. The remaining pacers in the squad are Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, and Abbas Afridi.

Sufiyan Muqeem, a young left-arm spin-bowling wonder, has also found a place and may perhaps make the playing XI for the opening match. Abrar Ahmed, a leg spinner, is the second spinner in the squad. Both are likely to make the final roster as well.

Pakistan’s final Champions Trophy team is expected to be unveiled on February 10, just nine days before the competition begins. The Men in Green are the defending champions, and they will try to defend their championship at home.

Pakistan’s provisional squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Mohammad Rizwan (C) (wk), Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan Niazi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Hasnain, Abdullah Shafique, Naseem Shah, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Hasibullah, and Abbas Afridi

