The India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey feels that the opening combination of the Indian team, between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli couldn’t be counted only by runs, during the ‘super eight’ stage of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA).

India have struggled so far with their opening duo in the group stage of the tournament, where mostly both of the batters have failed together to offer the team a great start with the bat in the powerplay. It generally becomes so important for the side to go hard from the top in the modern generation of the format.

Rohit Sharma, however, has mostly looked to whack the ball from the very first over, to provide them the chance to get some runs, irrespective of the wickets they lose inside the first six overs.

‘That’s the intent we want as a batting unit’- Paras Mhambrey

The India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has addressed that the individuals taking a chance is quite important in the shortest format of the game, especially in the powerplay, and both Kohli and Rohit, whose natural game is the same, are doing the exact thing that’s required.

Also Read: Wasim Jaffer Praises India Batters For Their Intent Against Bangladesh In Super 8

The former India captain didn’t have a great start in the competition, where he could manage only five runs in the first three innings, including a duck, while he took his time in Barbados against Afghanistan for his 24-runs at run-a-ball, while he put up a good knock of decent 37-runs against Bangladesh in Antigua.

‘I think Virat has been – in the past, we’ve seen from the IPL itself and Rohit from the World Cup. I think both of them in great form. I think every game there is a certain plan that you go in with.’ The India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey addressed in the pre-match press conference. ‘Sometimes some individual has to take a chance, the other has to play a defending role. So, I think that’s going to happen out here, that’s what is happening. Rohit is playing his natural game.’

The former India bowler feels that the intent is something the whole team management has been emphasizing from the last few seasons of the World Cup.

‘But it’s good to see that in this game especially, the intent that Virat has shown, I think that’s good to see that, good to see that intent.’ The retired India bowler Paras Mhambrey reflected on this. ‘And I think, performance- you’ll have games like this, you’ll get a 40-odd, 50-odd run, but I think the way he went about with the intent, that was good to see. That was good-hearted.’

‘And I think that’s the intent that we want as a batting unit as well. Something that we’ve been emphasizing throughout the previous World Cup, and this World Cup as well. I think if you do not show the intent it’s good to see that intent on the ground today.’ He added.

Shivam Dube showed his power against the spinners in the last game, but India could use him with the ball too in some way in the later stage of the tournament.

‘See first of all, we always knew that Shivam adds bowling, maybe one or two overs. It depends on the situation where and how we can use it.’ The Mumbai-born Paras Mhambrey reckoned in the presser. ‘But as long as right now, currently, with three seamers doing their job with three spinners, it’s difficult to get him over or so. But one thing that we’re definitely doing is working in the nets, consistently working on the bowling.’

Also Read: “I think Hardik Pandya has caught the rhythm”- Paras Mhambrey

Whether it’s in six balls, or in a critical situation of the game, in most aspects, Dube’s role will be quite vital and that’s what the veteran believes too.

‘The conversations is going, still have those kind of conversation knowing that maybe in a game going ahead, one of the games he will play a critical role. Maybe only six balls, maybe only over, but that will be very important over for us. So, preparation is going on.’ Paras Mhambrey concluded. ‘I think he’s in the right frame of mind. He’s working on his bowling, so good to see that. But if the situation does arise, I’m sure he’s prepared for it.’

India will face Australia on June 24, in their last ‘super-eight’ game in St Lucia.