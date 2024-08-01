Parth Jindal, CEO of Delhi Capitals (DC), has revealed that during the meeting between the 10 IPL franchise owners and the BCCI, the involved parties couldn’t agree on whether there should be a mega auction in IPL 2025 at all, or have a smaller auction as usual.

Some clubs reportedly pushed against a huge auction and urged on more player retention during a lengthy meeting with BCCI office bearers on Wednesday evening.

While nine franchise owners, including Shah Rukh Khan, attended the meeting in person, the Ambanis, who own the Mumbai Indians, participated via videoconference from Paris.

Some team officials had ‘constructive discussions’ regarding the path ahead, with Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal saying that he supports a mega auction since it makes the competition more ‘competitive’.

“I was surprised that there was a debate. Some people said that there should not be a mega auction at all and that there should be only smaller auctions. But I’m not in that camp. I feel that it evens the playing field and it’s very good for everyone. It makes the IPL what it is. It makes it competitive,” Jindal told Sportstar.

As per the existing rule, the franchises are allowed to retain up to four players, and every three years, a mega auction is held to ensure a bigger pool for teams.

“Everyone gave their views, and they had their opinions. At the end of the day, you have to look at all the stakeholders and do what’s best for all. That’s most important. It’s the biggest league in the world and we need to ensure we keep the bar high,” Ness Wadia said.

However, several other franchise owners, like SRH’s Kavya Maran opposed having a mega auction citing time and money invested in building a core of the team.

Parth Jindal reveals Delhi Capitals against Impact Player rule

There were also discussions about the Impact Player rule, as while the BCCI is in the opinion of continuing with the innovation, several franchises, including DC, have opposed the move.

The franchisees also made their arguments about the Impact Player regulation, and it will ultimately be up to the BCCI to decide on the next course of action and notify the teams by the end of August.

“Some people want it because it gives a chance to young players to play in the IPL. Some people don’t want it because it is detrimental to Indian cricket in terms of the development of all-rounders. So, it’s a mixed bag and I’m in the second camp. I don’t want it. I prefer the game as it is, 11 vs 11,” Jindal said.

