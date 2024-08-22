Pat Cummins, the Australian captain, has received unreserved praise from ex-Aussie opener Matthew Hayden. Hayden also sounded a warning for India captain Rohit Sharma, ahead of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series (BGT 2024-25) later this year.

Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will face Australia in a five-Test series for the first time since 1992 and they will face a captain in Pat Cummins, who has defeated Rohit and co. twice in the ICC tournament finals.

Cummins first defeated India in the final of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 in London and then in the final of the ICC World Cup later last year in Ahmedabad.

On the other hand, Cummins will be eager to end Australia’s stint of defeats in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which the Kangaroos have not won since 2014-15 at home. India has even defeated Australia in back-to-back Test series in their own backyard in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

“Pat Cummins isn’t a carrot and stick approach captain”- Matthew Hayden

The real test for Cummins will be winning a Test series against India, which he has yet to do. However, Matthew Hayden believes Cummins possesses a ‘ very distinctive’ leadership style and skill.

“He’s [Cummins] a great of our game. He has a very special leadership style and ability. It’s very different from the former kind of captains of the Australian team that were very much a carrot and stick type approach.

He’s operating on a model that’s bringing out the individuals’ preparation in particular, something in which I think our game struggles, being a team sport. Ultimately, [it’s] how you get the best out of an individual. He has a slightly off-centre approach. I followed this team now very closely over the last two years, and they’re an extremely close team. Pat is a great leader, and he will go down as one of our greats,” Hayden was quoted by Cricbuzz.

After playing against India, he will captain Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy, followed by the Ashes against England. This is an era in which his captaincy abilities will be tested, and if he passes it, he will further cement his legacy as one of the greatest Australian captains.

Australia last won a 2-0 Test series against New Zealand in March of this year. They are returning to Test cricket after nearly six months away and will face a formidable opponent in India.

