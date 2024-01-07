Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc And Josh Hazlewood All Set To Feature In Test Series Against West Indies And New Zealand

The Australian pace bowling trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood is set to play all the Test matches in the summer. Australia is scheduled to play two games against the West Indies, and New Zealand this summer. The fast-bowling trio appeared in all three of Pakistan’s games, which they easily won 3-0 on home soil.

Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood were instrumental in the Australian team’s success in 2023, when they won the World Test Championship final and the ODI World Cup while retaining the prestigious Ashes series in away conditions, and the experienced fast-bowling trio would be eager to continue their fine form heading into the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Andrew McDonald indicated on Espncricinfo that despite having played continuous cricket for the last year or so, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood would play the two-match series against West Indies and expressed his delight with their performance against Pakistan in the three-match test series.

“There is nothing to indicate they will need a rest, They have got a little bit of a gap to the West Indies Test match. I could see pretty much an unchanged bowling line-up for Adelaide.

“It is probably something we have noticed, they have probably got better across the [Pakistan] series. In particular, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins. And Mitch Starc, I think his ball speed in this game was at its highest,” Andrew McDonald said.

The incredible trio helped Australia win the 2015 and 2023 ODI World Cup, the 2021 T20 World Cup, and the 2021-23 World Test Championship. Cummins, Hazlewood, and Starc played in ten of the eleven World Cup games.

The trio will play the opening Test against the West Indies on January 17 in Adelaide and may play the next games against the WI and Kiwis without a break.

Australia is possibly the only team with exceptional talent in every area in all three formats of the game.

Furthermore, they presently have one of the world’s best and most experienced fast bowling squads as their bowlers all have a bunch of bowling experience in various conditions and the team would be keen on continuing their purple patch in ICC events and International Cricket.