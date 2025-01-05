The regular Test captain of Australia, Pat Cummins, has admitted that he could be struggling to be part of the two-match red-ball series in Sri Lanka later this month, which is now his last series of the third cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25. The reports suggest that he could not be making the sub-continent trip as he prepared for the birth of his second child.

It had been a hectic seven week for Pat Cummins, who was little under pressure on the back of their 295-run defeat in the series at the Optus Stadium in Perth, but made a drilling comeback with a ten-wicket victory during the second day-night encounter at the Adelaide Oval, the 184-run win in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and the six-wicket victory at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The first Test for the Australian side in Sri Lanka trip will begin on January 29 in Galle, while the second game will take place on February 06 at the same ground. The only ODI of the tour will be staged on February 13.

“I might struggle to get over Sri Lanka”- Pat Cummins

Fresh from his 3-1 series win over India to claim the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) for the very first time since 2014-15 and their very first red-ball series down under, Pat Cummins addressed that the side might be playing the two games in the Island without him.

“In terms of Sri Lanka, we’ll wait and see. Becky’s hanging on at the moment, so we’ll play it by ear. But most likely, I might struggle to get over there. They (the partners) do sacrifice a lot, so sharing moments like today with them makes it extra special.” The New South Wales batter expressed to the media on Sundar afternoon.

It could push the former captain of the side, Steve Smith, to take the rain in the absence of the regular leader for the first time since the Adelaide Test in the Ashes 2021-22. He had previously led the side on 38 occasions.

Pat Cummins started his golden journey as the captain of Australia by winning the Ashes at home by a 4-0 margin before lifting the ODI World Cup by beating India in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He also got the better of the same side in the final of the second World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 and drew the away Ashes in 2023.

Apart from the T20 World Cup, the Sydney-born has achieved everything in the cabinet besides blooding new players and leaders.

“You always talk about it (a succession plan). We’ve got two vice-captains in the team; we’ve had three debutants this series. You’re always balancing between the here and now. They’re conversations that we always have.” Pat Cummins continued.

“Once this Test match finishes, going back to being a full-time Dad and husband (and do) an even better enjoy than being a Test captain. I love it and feel lucky.” The veteran pace bowler of the added.

Pat Cummins finished the BGT 2024-25 with the help of 25 wickets at an average of 21.36, besides contributing with the bat for his 159 runs, including a 49-run knock during the first innings of the MCG fixture. These are more than Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill combined in the three games they played.

If he missed the Sri Lanka trip, then his eyes will be straightaway on the final of the WTC 2023-25 against South Africa at Lord’s.