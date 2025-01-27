Pathum Nissanka has been reportedly ruled out of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia due to an injury. The entire two-Test Warne-Murali Test series will be played at the Galle International Cricket Stadium.

The first Test is scheduled for January 29 and the second and final Test is set to begin on February 6. Australia has already qualified for the WTC 2025 final where they will face South Africa at the Lord’s on June 25.

The upcoming two-match Warne-Murali Test series between Sri Lanka and Australia will mark the end of the qualification phase for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25.

Sri Lanka just selected an 18-member squad for the upcoming home Test series against Australia, which begins on January 29. The Dhananjaya de Silva-led Test squad included two uncapped players.

Pathum Nissanka to continue rehab in Colombo, SLC optimistic about him playing second Test

On a serious note, Sri Lanka has suffered a major setback as dashing opener Pathum Nissanka has been most likely ruled out of the first Test against Australia as he continues to recover from the groin strain, he sustained during the third T20I against New Zealand, earlier this month.

Nissanka is recovering from his injuries in Colombo and has yet to join the rest of the squad in Galle, according to team manager Mahinda Halangoda. Sri Lanka’s team management is hoping Nissanka will be available for the second Test, which begins on February 6.

However, Halangoda stated that the remaining 17 Test squad members should be available. Captain Dhananjaya de Silva was recovering from a side strain, and Kamindu Mendis had a split webbing, both injuries sustained during domestic games in the previous two weeks. However, both players traveled to Galle as part of the team.

With Nissanka’s absence, Sri Lanka will need to find a second opener to accompany Dimuth Karunaratne. They have two alternatives in the squad: Oshada Fernando has opened the batting in 19 Test innings and is the most likely to make the XI.

There is also the uncapped Lahiru Udara, a specialist opener in the domestic league. Sadeera Samarawickrama, a wicketkeeper and batsman, is another alternative.

Sri Lanka’s updated squad for Australia Tests:

Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Dimuth Karunaratne, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sonal Dinusha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nishan Peiris, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Milan Rathnayake.

Standby Players: Isuru Udara and Sonal Dinusha.

