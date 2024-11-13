The former South Africa spinner, Paul Adams, has predicted another blistering head-to-head between the two experienced spinners of India and Australia for the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. India’s Ravichandran Ashwin and Australia’s Nathan Lyon, both off-spinners, are expected to make a huge contribution for their respective sides in the upcoming series.

The former has picked up 536 Test wickets so far in 105 games at an average of 23.85 and a strike rate of 50.57 with the help of 37 five-wicket hauls at a best bowling figure of 7/59. In comparison, Lyon has grabbed 530 red-ball scalps in 129 games at an average of 30.29 and a strike rate of more than ten overs.

When it comes to the performance of Ashwin against Australia, the Chennai-born has picked up 114 Test wickets in 42 innings at an average of 28.37 and a strike rate of 62.83. However, 39 of those wickets have come down under in 18 innings with a leap of average of 42.15.

Also Read: Bangladesh Squad For 2 Tests vs West Indies Revealed; No Information On Shakib Al Hasan

Paul Adams opined that Lyon, who has cracked 121 wickets in the longest former in 49 innings at an average of 31.56 against India, of which his record at home with 259 Test scalps in 126 innings at an average of 30.88 is extra-ordinary, is ahead of Ashwin in the race.

“Both are real good legends of the game. I think both, when they play in their home conditions, are very dominant. But as you said, from traveling around the world, I still think Nathan Lyon has a more complete game in terms of competing in the subcontinent and in Australia or South Africa, those type of conditions, than Ashwin.” The former spinner of South Africa has expressed in a recent media interaction with Hindustan Times.

Paul Adams dissects why Indian batters struggle against left-arm spinners

Recently, India found themselves losing the rarest home Test series against New Zealand, their first in own conditions since the 2012/13 season, as the likes of Mitchell Santner and Ajaz Patel got the better of the Indian batters. In the same process, Steve O’Keefe, another left-arm spinner of Australia, has also troubled the Indian batting line-up.

This means that stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have found it hard to score runs on the turning tracks against specific spinners. Paul Adams has highlighted the probable reason behind their struggles.

“The left-arm spin. I think it’s one, like I said, on rank turners, it’s not often the turning ball that’s very dangerous. I think it’s like playing a seam on a seaming wicket. You look to play the line, and if you play a miss, it’s fine. It’s more the balls that go straight on or slide on that become really dangerous. So, you’re not sure if one’s going to turn or what’s going to really just skid on.” The 47-year-old, Paul Adams, narrated in the discussion.

Going into the BGT 2024-25, none of these batters will have to face any left-arm spinners, as Australia is expected to go with Lyon as their main spinner, besides probable help from Travis Head.

“So a left-arm spinner, to right-hand batters, he can sort of always pitch the ball in line with the wickets. So that’s why there’s a challenge of more percentage of balls that can go towards the stumps and make sure you are hitting in line.” Paul Adams remarked.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya Criticized Savagely For Struggling Knock In 2nd T20I vs South Africa

“It challenges the batter’s defense. So they become tricky, especially if the wickets are starting to turn. And then, they are able as well to slide the ball on, and with the subtle changes that the batters don’t pick up. So that’s what makes them tricky to face.” Paul Adams, the Cape Town-born, former Protea spinner, concluded.

The opening Test of the BGT 2024-25 will begin on November 22 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.