Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be locking horns against each other in the 22nd match of the ongoing IPL 2025. The match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday (April 8) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

PBKS will be looking to get back to winning ways after suffering a 50-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals in their last game. The defeat also ended their winning start to the campaign. With two wins from three games, PBKS are still in the top half of the points table and will be looking to get their campaign back on track.

CSK, on the other hand, are languishing at the ninth spot in the points table with just one win from three games. After opening their campaign with a win over Mumbai Indians, CSK have lost three games in a row. In their last game, they suffered a 25-run defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals and will look to revive their campaign with a win in the upcoming match.

PBKS vs CSK Match preview and prediction – Match 22, IPL 2025:

PBKS vs CSK Match Information:

Match PBKS vs CSK Match 22, IPL 2025 Date & Time 8 April 2025, 07:30 PM (IST) Venue Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium Tournament Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) Live Streaming and live telecast JioHotstar and Star Sports

PBKS vs CSK: Pitch & Weather Report:

The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium has not been a high-scoring venue and the bigger boundaries only make things tougher for the batsmen. Anything above 180-190 will be a very challenging total.

PBKS vs CSK Weather Conditions:

There is no prediction for rain in Mullanpur during the match day.

The temperature is expected to hover in late 20s during the match.

PBKS vs CSK: Head-to-Head Record

Out of the 30 games between the two teams so far, PBKS have won 14 while CSK have won 16.

Team Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost PBKS 30 14 16 CSK 30 16 14

PBKS vs CSK: Squads

PBKS Squad:

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash

CSK Squad:

Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Gopal, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

PBKS vs CSK: Probable Playing XIs:

PBKS Playing 11 with impact player:

Priyansh Arya

Prabhsimran Singh (wk)

Shreyas Iyer (c)

Marcus Stoinis

Nehal Wadhera

Glenn Maxwell

Shashank Singh

Harpreet Brar

Marco Jansen

Arshdeep Singh

Lockie Ferguson

Yuzvendra Chahal

CSK Playing 11 with impact player:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c)

Devon Conway

Rachin Ravindra

Vijay Shankar

Shivam Dube

Ravindra Jadeja

MS Dhoni (wk)

Ravichandran Ashwin

Noor Ahmad

Mukesh Choudhary/Anshul Kamboj

Khaleel Ahmed

Matheesha Pathirana

Key Players to Watch:

PBKS:

Prabhsimran Singh

Shreyas Iyer

Glenn Maxwell

Yuzvendra Chahal

Arshdeep Singh

CSK:

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Devon Conway

Shivam Dube

Ravindra Jadeja

Noor Ahmad

PBKS vs CSK Best Batsman Prediction

Who will score the most runs for PBKS in the match: Shreyas Iyer or Glenn Maxwell

Who will score the most runs for CSK in the match: Ruturaj Gaikwad or Devon Conway

PBKS vs CSK Best Bowler Prediction

Who will pick the most wickets for PBKS in the match: Yuzvendra Chahal or Glenn Maxwell

Who will pick the most wickets for CSK in the match: Ravindra Jadeja or Noor Ahmad

PBKS vs CSK Match Prediction for Match 22, IPL 2025:

Considering the current form and the home advantage, PBKS will be the favourites to win the upcoming match against CSK.