PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be taking on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 37th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). This match is scheduled to take place on Sunday (April 21) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

PBKS vs GT Match Preview:

Both PBKS and GT are currently languishing in the bottom half of the points table and are in desperate need of a win. PBKS have lost their last three games and will be desperate get back to winning ways against GT. Incidentally, their last win had come against GT and they will be hoping to replicate that performance again in the upcoming game.

As far as GT are concerned, they suffered a crushing six-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals at home in their last game and would be looking to bounce back in order to get their campaign back on track.

GT were bowled out for just 89 runs against DC and lost the game by six wickets. GT had suffered a loss against PBKS in the first meeting between the two sides earlier in the tournament and would be looking to avenge the loss.

IPL 2024 points table:

With two wins from seven games, PBKS are currently languishing at the ninth spot in the IPL 2024 points table. On the other hand, GT are just above PBKS at the eighth spot with three wins from seven games. Rajasthan Royals are currently at the top of the table with six wins from seven followed by Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Rajasthan Royals 7 6 1 0 0 12 0.677 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 4 2 0 0 8 1.399 Chennai Super Kings 7 4 3 0 0 8 0.529 Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.502 Lucknow Super Giants 7 4 3 0 0 8 0.123 Delhi Capitals 7 3 4 0 0 6 -0.074 Mumbai Indians 7 3 4 0 0 6 -0.133 Gujarat Titans 7 3 4 0 0 6 -1.303 Punjab Kings 7 2 5 0 0 4 -0.251 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7 1 6 0 0 2 -1.185

PBKS vs GT: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

PBKS:

1st match: Beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets.

Beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets. 2nd match: Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets.

Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets. 3rd match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 21 runs.

Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 21 runs. 4th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by three wickets.

Beat Gujarat Titans by three wickets. 5th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by two runs.

Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by two runs. 6th match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by three wickets.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by three wickets. 7th match: Lost against Mumbai Indians by nine runs.

GT:

1st match: Beat Mumbai Indians by six runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by six runs. 2nd match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 63 runs.

Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 63 runs. 3rd match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets.

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets. 4th match: Lost against Punjab Kings by three wickets.

Lost against Punjab Kings by three wickets. 5th match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 33 runs.

Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 33 runs. 6th match: Beat Rajasthan Royals by three wickets.

Beat Rajasthan Royals by three wickets. 7th match: Lost against Delhi Capitals by four wickets.

PBKS vs GT Match info:

Match Played Between Punjab Kings & Gujarat Titans
Series name IPL 2024
Date 21-Apr-24
Stadium Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh

PBKS vs GT Head To Head record:

PBKS GT 04 Matches played 04 02 Won 02 02 Lost 02 00 No Result 00

Here is the venue-wise result between PBKS and GT:

Ground Punjab Kings Gujarat Lions No Result Total Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium 0 2 0 2 Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium 2 0 0 2 Overall 2 2 0 4

PBKS vs GT Weather Report & Pitch Report:

PBKS vs GT Weather Report & Pitch Report: Temperature 29°C Weather Forecast Clear sky Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Pace Average 1st innings score 165

PBKS Squad:

Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone, Rilee Rossouw, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rishi Dhawan, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

GT squad:

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Matthew Wade(w), Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manav Suthar, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller, Sandeep Warrier, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sushant Mishra

Fantasy stats for PBKS vs GT:

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all PBKS players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain PBKS S Curran All Rounder 10 8 2 0 PBKS J Sharma Wicket Keeper 10 5 0 0 PBKS K Rabada Bowler 10 5 1 0 PBKS L Livingstone All Rounder 10 5 1 2 PBKS N Ellis Bowler 10 5 1 0 PBKS A Sharma Batter 4 4 0 0 PBKS A Taide Batter 8 4 0 0 PBKS H Brar Bowler 10 4 0 2 PBKS H Patel Bowler 10 4 0 1 PBKS J Bairstow Wicket Keeper 10 4 0 1 PBKS S Dhawan Batter 10 4 1 0 PBKS S Singh Batter 10 4 0 1 PBKS A Singh Bowler 10 3 0 1 PBKS P Singh Batter 10 3 1 0 PBKS R Dhawan All Rounder 10 3 0 0 PBKS S Raza All Rounder 9 3 1 1 PBKS R Chahar Bowler 10 2 0 0 PBKS H Singh Batter 4 1 0 0 PBKS R Rossouw Batter 5 1 0 1 PBKS C Woakes All Rounder 1 0 0 0

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all GT players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain GT S Sudharsan Batter 10 9 1 0 GT Rashid Khan Bowler 10 6 0 1 GT S Gill Batter 10 6 2 0 GT W Saha Wicket Keeper 10 6 0 0 GT J Little Bowler 10 5 0 0 GT M Sharma Bowler 10 5 1 2 GT N Ahmad Bowler 10 5 0 0 GT M Wade Wicket Keeper 10 4 0 0 GT U Yadav Bowler 10 4 1 0 GT A Manohar Batter 10 3 0 0 GT D Miller Batter 10 3 0 1 GT K Williamson Batter 9 3 0 1 GT R Tewatia All Rounder 10 3 0 0 GT R Sai Kishore Bowler 7 2 0 1 GT S Johnson Bowler 5 2 0 0 GT S Khan All Rounder 10 2 0 0 GT V Shankar Batter 10 2 0 0 GT A Omarzai All Rounder 4 1 0 1 GT D Nalkande Bowler 6 1 0 0 GT K Tyagi Bowler 2 1 0 0 GT S Warrier Bowler 1 1 0 0 GT B Sharath Wicket Keeper 1 0 0 0 GT J Yadav Bowler 2 0 0 0

PBKS vs GT Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of PBKS vs GT for the 37th match of IPL 2024:

PBKS Playing XI:

Rilee Rossouw, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS impact players:

Rahul Chahar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Bhatia, Shivam Singh, Rishi Dhawan

GT Playing XI:

Shubman Gill(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier

GT impact players:

Sharath BR, Manav Suthar, Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande

PBKS and GT team stats:

Player Players Stats (last match) Rashid Khan 31 runs & 1 wicket Sam Curran 6 runs & 2 wickets Kagiso Rabada 8 runs & 1 wicket Shubman Gill 8 runs Liam Livingstone 1 run

Most runs and wickets for PBKS and GT in IPL 2024:

Most runs for PBKS in IPL 2024 Shashank Singh – 187 runs Most wickets for PBKS in IPL 2024 Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel – 10 wickets Most runs for GT in IPL 2024 Shubman Gill- 263 runs Most wickets for GT in IPL 2024 Mohit Sharma – 8 wickets

PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

Sam Curran: With Shikhar Dhawan sidelined, Sam Curran has been leading PBKS. He has impressed with both bat and ball so far. With 10 wickets, he is PBKS’ joint leading wicket-taker in IPL 2024.

With Shikhar Dhawan sidelined, Sam Curran has been leading PBKS. He has impressed with both bat and ball so far. With 10 wickets, he is PBKS’ joint leading wicket-taker in IPL 2024. Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill has led GT from the very front in his first season as a captain although he has not managed to lead them to wins. In seven games, he has scored 263 runs so far.

Top Picks for PBKS vs GT Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Kagiso Rabada: Kagiso Rabada has picked up 10 wickets for PBKS so far. The South Africa star will be eyeing another good outing for PBKS in the upcoming game.

Kagiso Rabada has picked up 10 wickets for PBKS so far. The South Africa star will be eyeing another good outing for PBKS in the upcoming game. Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan has made an impact with both bat and ball so far. With the ball, he has picked up seven wickets in addition to scoring 60 crucial runs.

Budget Picks for PBKS vs GT Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Harshal Patel: Harshal Patel is PBKS’ leading wicket-taker this season. In 7 games so far, he has picked up ten wickets.

Harshal Patel is PBKS’ leading wicket-taker this season. In 7 games so far, he has picked up ten wickets. Mohit Sharma: Mohit Sharma is GT’s leading wicket-taker this season although he has struggled in recent games. In seven games so far, he has picked up eight wickets.

PBKS vs GT Dream11 Team for Today match – 1

Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha Batsmen Shubman Gill Sai Sudharsan Shashank Singh Ashutosh Sharma Allrounders Sam Curran (c) Liam Livingstone Bowlers Rashid Khan (vc) Kagiso Rabada Harshal Patel Mohit Sharma

PBKS vs GT Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha Batsmen Shubman Gill Sai Sudharsan Shashank Singh Allrounders Sam Curran (c) Liam Livingstone Rahul Tewatia Bowlers Rashid Khan Kagiso Rabada (vc) Arshdeep Singh Mohit Sharma

PBKS vs GT Match Prediction Today:

PBKS will start the game as slight favourites and are expected to win. While PBKS have lost their last three games, the margins of the defeat were not so big. Additionally, the team batting second will have the upper hand in the contest.