PBKS vs GT highlights: Gujarat Titans, on Sunday (April 21), beat Punjab Kings by three wickets to return to winning ways in IPL 2024. After bowling out PBKS for 142, GT chased down the total in 19.1 overs.

Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha added 25 runs for the first wicket before Arshdeep Singh dismissed the latter in the fourth over. Gill and Sai Sudharsan quickly steadied the ship although they could not take their team to a strong position.

Liam Livingstone broke the 41-run stand between the two by dismissing Gill for 35 runs in the tenth over. In the 12th over, Livingstone castled David Miller for four to reduce GT to 77 for 3. 20 runs later, Sam Curran joined the party as well as he sent back Sudharsan for 31. Six runs later, Harshal Patel dismissed Azmatullah Omarzai for 13 to leave GT reeling at 103 for 5 in the 16th over.

A 35-run stand between Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan all but sealed the game for GT. The visitors lost two more wickets but eventually crossed the finishing line with five balls remaining. Tewatia played a key role in the chase as he remained unbeaten on 36 off 18 balls.

PBKS vs GT: PBKS innings

PBKS captain Sam Curran won the toss and opted to bat first. His team, however, could not justify the call and was bowled out for 142.

Prabhsimran Singh and Curran gave PBKS a good start by adding 52 runs for the first wicket inside six overs. Mohit Sharma broke the stand by dismissing Prabhsimran for 35 runs in the sixth over.

Prabhsimran’s dismissal opened the floodgates as PBKS lost six more wickets in quick succession to find themselves reeling at 99 for 7 in the 16th over. The likes of Rilee Rossouw (9), Jitesh Sharma (13), Liam Livingstone (6) failed to deliver once again while Curran could not capitalise on his start and was out for 20.

PBKS’ in-form duo – Shashank Singh (8) and Ashutosh Sharma (3) – could not bail them out of trouble this time as PBKS lost seven wickets even before reaching 100. Harpreet Brar and Harpreet Bhatia then shared a 40-run stand for the eighth wicket to take PBKS to a respectable total.

PBKS vs GT scorecard: