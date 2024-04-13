PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 27th match of the current Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024).
This match is scheduled for Saturday (April 13) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh.
In this article, we’ll provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between PBKS and RR. You’ll get PBKS vs RR Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats, and our PBKS vs RR match prediction.
PBKS vs RR Match Preview:
PBKS will host RR for the 27th game of the ongoing IPL 2024. With just two wins from their opening five games, PBKS are once again heading towards the territory where their playoff chances come to an end way before the league phase ends.
The Shikhar Dhawan-led side started its campaign with a win over Delhi Capitals before suffering losses against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants. They returned to winning ways with a thrilling win over Gujarat Titans before suffering another loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game.
PBKS will be desperate to win the upcoming game to get back to winning ways and revive their hopes of making it to the playoffs for the first time since 2014. On the other hand, RR enters the game after winning four of their first five games.
The Sanju Samson-led side started its campaign with four straight wins before being stunned by Gujarat Titans in the last game. RR will be keen to get back to winning ways by beating the struggling PBKS.
IPL 2024 points table:
RR is at the top of the points table with four wins from five games. On the other hand, PBKS are languishing in the eighth spot.
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Rajasthan Royals
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|0.871
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|1.528
|Lucknow Super Giants
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0.775
|Chennai Super Kings
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0.666
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0.344
|Gujarat Titans
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|-0.637
|Mumbai Indians
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|-0.073
|Punjab Kings
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|-0.196
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|-1.124
|Delhi Capitals
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|-1.37
PBKS vs RR: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:
PBKS:
- 1st match: Beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets.
- 2nd match: Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets.
- 3rd match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 21 runs.
- 4th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by three wickets.
- 5th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by two runs.
RR:
- 1st match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs.
- 2nd match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs.
- 3rd match: Beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets.
- 4th match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets.
- 5th match: Lost against Gujarat Titans by three wickets.
PBKS vs RR Match info:
|Article Title
|
PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction
|Match Played Between
|Punjab Kings & Rajasthan Royals
|Series name
|
IPL 2024
|Date
|13-Apr-24
|Category
|PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction
|Stadium
|Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh
|Where to Watch on TV
|Star Sports
|Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming
|JioCinema
PBKS vs RR Head To Head record:
|PBKS
|RR
|26
|Matches played
|26
|11
|Won
|15
|15
|Lost
|11
|00
|No Result
|00
Here is the venue-wise result between PBKS and RR:
|Ground
|Punjab Kings
|Rajasthan Royals
|No Result
|Total
|Narendra Modi Stadium
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Kingsmead
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Newlands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium
|1
|5
|0
|6
|Wankhede Stadium
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium
|4
|3
|0
|7
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Holkar Cricket Stadium
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Barsapara Cricket Stadium
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Overall
|11
|15
|0
|26
PBKS vs RR Weather Report & Pitch Report:
|PBKS vs RR Weather Report & Pitch Report:
|Temperature
|27°C
|Weather Forecast
|Clear sky
|Pitch Behaviour
|Batting-friendly
|Best Suited To
|Pace
|Average 1st innings score
|175
PBKS Squad:
Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Brar, Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Liam Livingstone, Rilee Rossouw, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh
RR squad:
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubham Dubey, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Abid Mushtaq, Sandeep Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore
Fantasy stats for PBKS vs RR:
Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all PBKS players:
|Team
|Player Name
|Role
|Matches
|Dream Team Appearances
|Captain
|Vice-captain
|PBKS
|L Livingstone
|All Rounder
|10
|6
|1
|1
|PBKS
|S Curran
|All Rounder
|10
|6
|2
|0
|PBKS
|H Patel
|Bowler
|10
|5
|1
|0
|PBKS
|J Sharma
|Wicket Keeper
|10
|5
|0
|0
|PBKS
|K Rabada
|Bowler
|10
|5
|0
|0
|PBKS
|N Ellis
|Bowler
|10
|5
|1
|0
|PBKS
|A Taide
|Batter
|7
|4
|0
|0
|PBKS
|H Brar
|Bowler
|10
|4
|0
|2
|PBKS
|J Bairstow
|Wicket Keeper
|10
|4
|0
|1
|PBKS
|S Dhawan
|Batter
|10
|4
|1
|0
|PBKS
|A Singh
|Bowler
|10
|3
|0
|1
|PBKS
|P Singh
|Batter
|10
|3
|1
|0
|PBKS
|R Dhawan
|All Rounder
|10
|3
|0
|0
|PBKS
|S Raza
|All Rounder
|9
|3
|1
|1
|PBKS
|A Sharma
|Batter
|2
|2
|0
|0
|PBKS
|R Chahar
|Bowler
|10
|2
|0
|0
|PBKS
|S Singh
|Batter
|6
|2
|0
|1
|PBKS
|C Woakes
|All Rounder
|2
|1
|0
|0
|PBKS
|H Singh
|Batter
|3
|1
|0
|0
|PBKS
|R Rossouw
|Batter
|3
|1
|0
|1
Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all RR players:
|Team
|Player Name
|Role
|Matches
|Dream Team Appearances
|Captain
|Vice-captain
|RR
|S Samson
|Wicket Keeper
|10
|8
|2
|0
|RR
|T Boult
|Bowler
|10
|7
|1
|0
|RR
|Y Chahal
|Bowler
|10
|7
|0
|2
|RR
|Y Jaiswal
|Batter
|10
|6
|1
|0
|RR
|N Burger
|Bowler
|4
|4
|0
|0
|RR
|R Parag
|All Rounder
|10
|4
|1
|0
|RR
|S Sharma
|Bowler
|10
|4
|0
|0
|RR
|A Khan
|Bowler
|10
|3
|1
|0
|RR
|K Sen
|Bowler
|10
|3
|1
|1
|RR
|R Ashwin
|All Rounder
|10
|3
|0
|0
|RR
|S Hetmyer
|Batter
|10
|3
|0
|0
|RR
|J Buttler
|Wicket Keeper
|10
|2
|1
|1
|RR
|N Saini
|Bowler
|8
|2
|0
|1
|RR
|R Powell
|Batter
|5
|2
|0
|0
|RR
|D Jurel
|Batter
|10
|1
|0
|0
|RR
|K Maharaj
|Bowler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|RR
|S Dubey
|Batter
|2
|0
|0
|0
PBKS vs RR Playing 11 for Today Match:
Here are the playing XI of PBKS vs RR for the 27th match of IPL 2024:
PBKS Playing XI:
Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh
PBKS impact players:
Prabhsimran Singh, Nathan Ellis, Tanay Thyagarajan, Rahul Chahar, Rishi Dhawan
RR Playing XI:
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal
RR impact players:
Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Shubham Dubey, Keshav Maharaj, Navdeep Saini
PBKS and RR team stats:
|Player
|
Players Stats (last match)
|Shikhar Dhawan
|14 runs
|Riyan Parag
|76 runs
|Sam Curran
|29 runs and 2 wickets
|Sanju Samson
|68 runs
|Jos Buttler
|8 runs
Most runs and wickets for PBKS and RR in IPL 2024:
|Most runs for PBKS in IPL 2024
|Shikhar Dhawan – 152 runs
|Most wickets for PBKS in IPL 2024
|Arshdeep Singh – 8 wickets
|Most runs for RR in IPL 2024
|Riyan Parag – 261 runs
|Most wickets for RR in IPL 2024
|Yuzvendra Chahal – 10 wickets
PBKS and RR Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:
- Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson has been in top form this season. With three half-centuries in five games, he has led RR from the very front in IPL 2024. The right-handed batsman is in contention for a place in India’s World Cup squad and will be looking to impress again.
- Sam Curran: Sam Curran has delivered with both bat and ball so far. In five games, he has picked up six wickets in addition to scoring over 100 runs. The England allrounder will be eyeing another good outing.
Top Picks for PBKS vs RR Fantasy Cricket Tips:
- Shikhar Dhawan: With 152 runs, Shikhar Dhawan is PBKS’ leading run-scorer in IPL 2024. However, the captain has not really managed to lead his team from the front in the recent games. In the last two games, he scored 1 and 14 and will be looking to bounce back.
- Riyan Parag: Riyan Parag has been in stunning form this season. In five games so far, he has scored three half-centuries including one in the last game. With form on his side, he will be eyeing another good outing.
Budget Picks for PBKS vs RR Fantasy Cricket Tips:
- Harshal Patel: Harshal Patel has been among wickets in IPL 2024. In five games so far, he has picked up six wickets. In the last outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the right-arm pacer took two wickets for 30 runs. He will be looking to make the most of his form.
- Kuldeep Sen: Playing his first game of the season in RR’s last clash against Gujarat Titans, Kuldeep Sen hit the ground running. He picked up three wickets in his first two overs to help RR claw their way back into the game after GT’s good start. The right-arm pacer will be eyeing another good show.
PBKS vs RR Dream11 Team Today – 1
|Wicketkeepers
|Jos Buttler
|Sanju Samson
|Batsmen
|Shikhar Dhawan
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Shashank Singh
|Allrounders
|Sam Curran (c)
|Riyan Parag (vc)
|Bowlers
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|Trent Boult
|Kagiso Rabada
|Arshdeep Singh
PBKS vs RR Dream11 team for Today Match – 2
|Wicketkeepers
|Jos Buttler
|Sanju Samson (c)
|Batsmen
|Shikhar Dhawan (vc)
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Allrounders
|Sam Curran (c)
|Riyan Parag (vc)
|Bowlers
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|Trent Boult
|Kagiso Rabada
|Arshdeep Singh
|Kuldeep Sen
PBKS vs RR Match Prediction Today:
While PBKS are known for their knack for springing a surprise now and then, RR will start the game as favourites and are expected to win the game. Not only the current form but the record is also backing RR.
RR and PBKS have faced each other 26 times so far and the Rajasthan-based outfit has won 15 of those while the Punjab-based outfit has emerged victorious in 11.