PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 27th match of the current Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024).

This match is scheduled for Saturday (April 13) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

In this article, we’ll provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between PBKS and RR. You’ll get PBKS vs RR Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats, and our PBKS vs RR match prediction.

PBKS vs RR Match Preview:

PBKS will host RR for the 27th game of the ongoing IPL 2024. With just two wins from their opening five games, PBKS are once again heading towards the territory where their playoff chances come to an end way before the league phase ends.

The Shikhar Dhawan-led side started its campaign with a win over Delhi Capitals before suffering losses against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants. They returned to winning ways with a thrilling win over Gujarat Titans before suffering another loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game.

PBKS will be desperate to win the upcoming game to get back to winning ways and revive their hopes of making it to the playoffs for the first time since 2014. On the other hand, RR enters the game after winning four of their first five games.

The Sanju Samson-led side started its campaign with four straight wins before being stunned by Gujarat Titans in the last game. RR will be keen to get back to winning ways by beating the struggling PBKS.

IPL 2024 points table:

RR is at the top of the points table with four wins from five games. On the other hand, PBKS are languishing in the eighth spot.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Rajasthan Royals 5 4 1 0 0 8 0.871 Kolkata Knight Riders 4 3 1 0 0 6 1.528 Lucknow Super Giants 4 3 1 0 0 6 0.775 Chennai Super Kings 5 3 2 0 0 6 0.666 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 3 2 0 0 6 0.344 Gujarat Titans 6 3 3 0 0 6 -0.637 Mumbai Indians 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.073 Punjab Kings 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.196 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 6 1 5 0 0 2 -1.124 Delhi Capitals 5 1 4 0 0 2 -1.37

PBKS vs RR: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

PBKS:

1st match: Beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets.

Beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets. 2nd match: Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets.

Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets. 3rd match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 21 runs.

Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 21 runs. 4th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by three wickets.

Beat Gujarat Titans by three wickets. 5th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by two runs.

RR:

1st match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs. 2nd match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs. 3rd match: Beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets.

Beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets. 4th match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets. 5th match: Lost against Gujarat Titans by three wickets.

PBKS vs RR Match info:

Article Title PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Punjab Kings & Rajasthan Royals Series name IPL 2024 Date 13-Apr-24 Category PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction Stadium Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming JioCinema

PBKS vs RR Head To Head record:

PBKS RR 26 Matches played 26 11 Won 15 15 Lost 11 00 No Result 00

Here is the venue-wise result between PBKS and RR:

Ground Punjab Kings Rajasthan Royals No Result Total Narendra Modi Stadium 1 0 0 1 Kingsmead 0 1 0 1 Newlands 1 0 0 1 Sawai Mansingh Stadium 1 5 0 6 Wankhede Stadium 1 1 0 2 Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium 4 3 0 7 Sharjah Cricket Stadium 1 1 0 2 Holkar Cricket Stadium 1 0 0 1 Sheikh Zayed Stadium 0 1 0 1 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 0 1 0 1 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 0 1 0 1 Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium 0 1 0 1 Barsapara Cricket Stadium 1 0 0 1 Overall 11 15 0 26

PBKS vs RR Weather Report & Pitch Report:

PBKS vs RR Weather Report & Pitch Report: Temperature 27°C Weather Forecast Clear sky Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Pace Average 1st innings score 175

PBKS Squad:

Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Brar, Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Liam Livingstone, Rilee Rossouw, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

RR squad:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubham Dubey, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Abid Mushtaq, Sandeep Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore

Fantasy stats for PBKS vs RR:

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all PBKS players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain PBKS L Livingstone All Rounder 10 6 1 1 PBKS S Curran All Rounder 10 6 2 0 PBKS H Patel Bowler 10 5 1 0 PBKS J Sharma Wicket Keeper 10 5 0 0 PBKS K Rabada Bowler 10 5 0 0 PBKS N Ellis Bowler 10 5 1 0 PBKS A Taide Batter 7 4 0 0 PBKS H Brar Bowler 10 4 0 2 PBKS J Bairstow Wicket Keeper 10 4 0 1 PBKS S Dhawan Batter 10 4 1 0 PBKS A Singh Bowler 10 3 0 1 PBKS P Singh Batter 10 3 1 0 PBKS R Dhawan All Rounder 10 3 0 0 PBKS S Raza All Rounder 9 3 1 1 PBKS A Sharma Batter 2 2 0 0 PBKS R Chahar Bowler 10 2 0 0 PBKS S Singh Batter 6 2 0 1 PBKS C Woakes All Rounder 2 1 0 0 PBKS H Singh Batter 3 1 0 0 PBKS R Rossouw Batter 3 1 0 1

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all RR players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain RR S Samson Wicket Keeper 10 8 2 0 RR T Boult Bowler 10 7 1 0 RR Y Chahal Bowler 10 7 0 2 RR Y Jaiswal Batter 10 6 1 0 RR N Burger Bowler 4 4 0 0 RR R Parag All Rounder 10 4 1 0 RR S Sharma Bowler 10 4 0 0 RR A Khan Bowler 10 3 1 0 RR K Sen Bowler 10 3 1 1 RR R Ashwin All Rounder 10 3 0 0 RR S Hetmyer Batter 10 3 0 0 RR J Buttler Wicket Keeper 10 2 1 1 RR N Saini Bowler 8 2 0 1 RR R Powell Batter 5 2 0 0 RR D Jurel Batter 10 1 0 0 RR K Maharaj Bowler 1 0 0 0 RR S Dubey Batter 2 0 0 0

PBKS vs RR Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of PBKS vs RR for the 27th match of IPL 2024:

PBKS Playing XI:

Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS impact players:

Prabhsimran Singh, Nathan Ellis, Tanay Thyagarajan, Rahul Chahar, Rishi Dhawan

RR Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal

RR impact players:

Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Shubham Dubey, Keshav Maharaj, Navdeep Saini

PBKS and RR team stats:

Player Players Stats (last match) Shikhar Dhawan 14 runs Riyan Parag 76 runs Sam Curran 29 runs and 2 wickets Sanju Samson 68 runs Jos Buttler 8 runs

Most runs and wickets for PBKS and RR in IPL 2024:

Most runs for PBKS in IPL 2024 Shikhar Dhawan – 152 runs Most wickets for PBKS in IPL 2024 Arshdeep Singh – 8 wickets Most runs for RR in IPL 2024 Riyan Parag – 261 runs Most wickets for RR in IPL 2024 Yuzvendra Chahal – 10 wickets

PBKS and RR Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson has been in top form this season. With three half-centuries in five games, he has led RR from the very front in IPL 2024. The right-handed batsman is in contention for a place in India’s World Cup squad and will be looking to impress again.

Sanju Samson has been in top form this season. With three half-centuries in five games, he has led RR from the very front in IPL 2024. The right-handed batsman is in contention for a place in India’s World Cup squad and will be looking to impress again. Sam Curran: Sam Curran has delivered with both bat and ball so far. In five games, he has picked up six wickets in addition to scoring over 100 runs. The England allrounder will be eyeing another good outing.

Top Picks for PBKS vs RR Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Shikhar Dhawan: With 152 runs, Shikhar Dhawan is PBKS’ leading run-scorer in IPL 2024. However, the captain has not really managed to lead his team from the front in the recent games. In the last two games, he scored 1 and 14 and will be looking to bounce back.

With 152 runs, Shikhar Dhawan is PBKS’ leading run-scorer in IPL 2024. However, the captain has not really managed to lead his team from the front in the recent games. In the last two games, he scored 1 and 14 and will be looking to bounce back. Riyan Parag: Riyan Parag has been in stunning form this season. In five games so far, he has scored three half-centuries including one in the last game. With form on his side, he will be eyeing another good outing.

Budget Picks for PBKS vs RR Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Harshal Patel: Harshal Patel has been among wickets in IPL 2024. In five games so far, he has picked up six wickets. In the last outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the right-arm pacer took two wickets for 30 runs. He will be looking to make the most of his form.

Harshal Patel has been among wickets in IPL 2024. In five games so far, he has picked up six wickets. In the last outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the right-arm pacer took two wickets for 30 runs. He will be looking to make the most of his form. Kuldeep Sen: Playing his first game of the season in RR’s last clash against Gujarat Titans, Kuldeep Sen hit the ground running. He picked up three wickets in his first two overs to help RR claw their way back into the game after GT’s good start. The right-arm pacer will be eyeing another good show.

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Team Today – 1

Wicketkeepers Jos Buttler Sanju Samson Batsmen Shikhar Dhawan Yashasvi Jaiswal Shashank Singh Allrounders Sam Curran (c) Riyan Parag (vc) Bowlers Yuzvendra Chahal Trent Boult Kagiso Rabada Arshdeep Singh

PBKS vs RR Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeepers Jos Buttler Sanju Samson (c) Batsmen Shikhar Dhawan (vc) Yashasvi Jaiswal Allrounders Sam Curran (c) Riyan Parag (vc) Bowlers Yuzvendra Chahal Trent Boult Kagiso Rabada Arshdeep Singh Kuldeep Sen

PBKS vs RR Match Prediction Today:

While PBKS are known for their knack for springing a surprise now and then, RR will start the game as favourites and are expected to win the game. Not only the current form but the record is also backing RR.

RR and PBKS have faced each other 26 times so far and the Rajasthan-based outfit has won 15 of those while the Punjab-based outfit has emerged victorious in 11.