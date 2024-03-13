PCB announces New Zealand tour to Pakistan for five-match T20 series

The Pakistan Cricket Board today announced that New Zealand men’s cricket team will tour Pakistan from 14 April to play five T20Is.

The Blackcaps will arrive in the capital city on 14 April and will play three T20Is at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on 18, 20 and 21 April. Following that, both sides will move to Lahore, where they will play the remaining two T20Is of the series on 25 and 27 April, respectively.

The coming tour of the Blackcaps will mark their third visit to Pakistan in 17 months. Previously, they had travelled to Pakistan in December 2022/January 2023 to feature in two Tests and three ODIs – part of the ICC Men’s Championship. Later that year in April, they travelled to Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi to feature in 10 white-ball matches.

Usman Wahla, Director – International Cricket: “In a testament to the unwavering camaraderie between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and New Zealand Cricket (NZC), we are delighted to present the schedule for New Zealand men’s team tour to Pakistan 2024.

“This tour symbolises the deep-rooted ties and mutual respect that define the relationship between our two cricketing nations.

“Our avid cricket fans and the people of Pakistan will welcome the New Zealand team again and we hope to have yet another competitive series which is a key part of our buildup to this year’s ICC T20 World Cup.”

Series schedule

14 April – New Zealand arrive in Pakistan

16-17 April – Training/practice

18 April – 1st T20I, Rawalpindi

20 April – 2nd T20I, Rawalpindi

21 April – 3rd T20I, Rawalpindi

25 April – 4th T20I, Lahore

27 April – 5th T20I, Lahore