PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf Proposes Gandhi-Jinnah Trophy To Resume Bilateral Ties Between India And Pakistan

The chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Zaka Ashraf has proposed the idea of a Gandhi-Jinnah Trophy to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The PCB suggested a bilateral series between India and Pakistan, with the goal of scheduling regular games akin to the well-known Ashes series between England and Australia.

India currently only plays Pakistan in international competitions like the World Cup and Asia Cup. India’s government would need to provide its consent before going to Pakistan to play bilateral cricket as the last bilateral tie between the two nations came back in 2012/13 in India.

Zaka Ashraf recently stated in a statement to the Pakistani media that “he recently suggested to the BCCI that we should organize the Jinnah-Gandhi Trophy” as well as to the Pakistani media.

“I proposed BCCI to play an annual Gandhi-Jinnah trophy likewise the Ashes. India and Pakistan can tour each other for this series, I suggested to the BCCI that we should hold a Jinnah-Gandhi trophy,” Zaka Ashraf told ARY News.

India and Pakistan are now competing in warmup games to improve their readiness for the ODI World Cup, which begins on October 5.

The much-awaited World Cup 2023 match between the team and Pakistan will take place on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, but for the past few days, reports in the media of both nations have been making headlines about the Gandhi-Jinnah Trophy suggestion.

The cricket fans, however, are no longer able to witness India and Pakistan play frequently. The bilateral series does not feature any matches between the two teams because of political unrest.

The two bitter rivals have always played intense games, making it safe to claim that it’s one of the most-watched events worldwide. There is almost no cricket fan who does not watch this match when these two are playing and it will be interesting to see whether BCCI approves the proposal of the PCB chairman.

Pakistan recently began hosting international cricket matches in the country but Team India refused to visit Pakistan during the most recent Asia Cup, all teams except for India have recently visited Pakistan. As a result, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has once more agreed to hold the 2023 Asia Cup event using a hybrid model. took place in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.