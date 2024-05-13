After being away from WWE programming for a significant amount of time, Liv Morgan returned to the squared circle at Royal Rumble with a vengeful mind toward Rhea Ripley. With that, she also possessed a quest of becoming a women’s world champion which still continues en route to WWE’s King & Queen of the Ring premium live event.

Recovering from a shoulder injury that was caused by Rhea Ripley in a storyline way, Liv Morgan was up for vengeance and she was successful by taking The Nightmare out of commission for good. She’s on a revenge tour and fans are also firmly behind her despite her heel avatar. The fact has been reflected further as she has topped merchandise sales this month, so far.

Becky Lynch’s WWE Contract Will Be Over Within “Roughly Three Weeks?”

As revealed by WWE’s official merchandise store, Liv Morgan has topped the list of merchandise sellers from the female roster apparel as of May 12th, 2024. She achieved the accolade by beating other popular stars like Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch. The top five names in the list are given below,

#1 Liv Morgan

#2 Tiffany Stratton

#3 Bayley

#4 Becky Lynch

#5 Rhea Ripley

Charlotte Flair Changes Up Her Look Amid Ongoing 2024 WWE Hiatus

WWE’s Top 5 merchandise sellers as of Sunday May 12th 2024 for Women’s Apparel, according to the company itself: #1 Liv Morgan

#2 Tiffany Stratton

#3 Bayley

#4 Becky Lynch

#5 Rhea Ripley pic.twitter.com/UNy2mgRYY3 — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) May 12, 2024

Liv Morgan getting a title match opportunity at Saudi Arabia WWE PLE

On last week’s episode of WWE Raw, a segment aired where Liv Morgan confronted Becky Lynch during a sit-down interview. Then they were interrupted by Damage CTRL, and the former opted to leave her opponent in harm’s way for an assault. Then one of the latest NXT call-ups Lyra Valkyria came to the rescue before advancing in the Queen of the Ring tournament.

It was in that segment that the confirmation came that Liv Morgan is set to square off against Becky Lynch for the Women’s World Championship at the King and Queen of The Ring Premium Live Event on May 25th in Saudi Arabia. With the current champion’s contract expiry and the challenger’s popularity, time will tell whether we’ll crown a new champion, later this month.

Liv Morgan is a former Smackdown Women’s Champion as well as the 2022 Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match winner who got a few opportunities to win the Women’s World Title, a few times this year. At Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and the latest bygone women’s battle royal, she came up the second last to lose all those chances and now the next opportunity awaits her at the next WWE Saudi Arabia PLE.