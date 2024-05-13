Becky Lynch is enjoying her seventh run as the Women’s World Champion in the WWE on the Raw brand but that doesn’t mean her status in the company is secure. Despite being a top star power, the current champion’s contract is up for renewal within a few days and a new deal is yet to be reached.

According to a previous report by Fightful Select, Becky Lynch’s contract is set to expire in June 2024. Speculations were high about her next move as well as of her husband Seth Rollins since his contract situation was also up for renewal. It was then revealed that Rollins has since inked a new, lucrative, multi-year contract with WWE.

However, Becky Lynch remains without a new WWE deal. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has now confirmed that the current champion is still operating under her previous contract and has not yet signed a new agreement, despite holding the Women’s World Championship. The only positive thing is that a potential new deal between the two parties is in the work while the existing one will expire in approximately three weeks,

“There have been ongoing conversations regarding a new deal. However, as things stand, Becky Lynch’s contract with WWE is up in roughly three weeks.”

Becky Lynch became women’s world champion after Wrestlemania XL

Becky Lynch had a great start in 2024 as she won the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match to secure a Women’s World Title Match at WrestleMania 40. She defeated Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and Raquel Rodriguez to solidify her spot at the Show of Shows. Later, Rhea Ripley predictably defeated Nia Jax to retain her title and confirm her showdown with Big Time Becks.

Despite coming up short against Ripley at the Show of Shows, Becky Lynch ultimately became the Women’s World Champion after winning a battle royal, a few weeks ago after eliminating Liv Morgan. Eventually, Morgan would be the first challenger of her title reign as announced on last week’s episode of WWE Raw, the next Women’s World Championship match for the champion was confirmed against Liv at WWE’s King & Queen of the Ring PLE in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 25.