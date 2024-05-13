Natalya Neidhart remains perhaps the most talented WWE veteran of the squared circle in the female locker room. Debuting in the company back in 2008, she is still competing at the highest level after 15 years and if the company agrees then she will continue to do so for some more years. However, there are some uncertainties given her contract is inching closer to expiration.

Almost a month ago, Fightful Select reported that Natalya Neidhart’s contract with the company is set to expire very soon alongside numerous other stars like Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, and Seth Rollins. The Canadian star wasn’t in talks with the company regarding her re-signing while the two male stars have since renewed their deals to stay with the WWE.

Regarding the latest update on WWE’s stance on Natalya Neidhart, while speaking on Fightful Select’s Q&A podcast, Sean Ross Sapp reported that the two parties are yet to come to terms on an agreement for a new contract at this point, “Not yet, they are on talks.”

Natalya Neidhart always offers her services to WWE talents

Given the former Total Divas star’s good rapport with the former head honchos of the WWE, a contract renewal could have been confirmed easily if they were still in control. However, WWE has since undergone several changes under the new TKO banner which is taking time to offer new deals to the talents.

Natalya Neidhart is someone whom WWE can rely upon to fulfill any role that she would be handed, whether that’s as a heel, babyface or even playing the role of a mentor on NXT. She already possesses a long list of star powers whom she trained with to make them comfortable inside the WWE ring with pro-wrestling moves. Time will tell if WWE is still willing to have her services on board.

Coming from a wrestling royalty that the Hart Dynasty is, Natalya Neidhart got to train with the best there were in the Hart family who already possess an enriched legacy in the modern history of professional wrestling. The patriarch Stu Hart trained countless successful performers, including his sons Bret and Owen Hart who in turn passed those lessons to Nattie.