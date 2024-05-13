From 2022 onward, the WWE premium live events went through some major changes, thanks to the marketing strategy of WWE President Nick Khan. Moving away from the conventional Sunday night shows, Khan was the one to move the WWE Network/Peacock shows to take place on Saturdays.

Over the past year or so, the second night of WrestleMania was the only Sunday night WWE premium live event and this only reflected Khan’s long-term strategic vision for WWE’s future direction. If the latest developments are any indication then WWE could be going back to the old Sunday-night concept courtesy of their merger with the UFC brand.

WWE Premium Live Events coming on the same weekend as of UFC

Recent statements from UFC CEO Dana White have teased an intriguing development in WWE premium live event scheduling. Speaking at a post-show press conference after a UFC Fight Night event in St. Louis, White noted that WWE will reintroduce Sunday night PLEs in a new strategy where UFC events will be held on Saturdays, followed by WWE PLEs on Sundays, offering fans a weekend double-header of combat sports entertainment,

“Yeah, we already have those dates set up right now, where Power Slap goes Friday and UFC goes Saturday. And then you’re going to see Friday, Power Slap, Saturday, UFC, and Sunday, WWE. You’ll start seeing that stuff, too.”

There’s no update on when this new strategy will be adopted for the WWE premium live event but Nick Khan should again be the one behind this modification. Previously, while speaking to SBJ World Congress of Sports, WWE President Nick Khan provided some details about Wrestlemania 41 changing the time slot and it’s because of NCAA Men’s Tournament Final Four.

It was also affirmed by Khan via The Sports Tribune that the big-four WWE premium live events, Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series will continue to be in the United States and Canada for the foreseeable future while the other PLEs like Backlash, Elimination Chamber, Money in the Bank, King of the Ring could be heading to international venues. In the latest, Wrestlemania 41 was confirmed from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, next year.