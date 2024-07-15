The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has demanded the BCCI give them written proof that the Indian government has denied them permission to send Team India to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistan is set to host an ICC event for the first time since the 1996 World Cup and the Champions Trophy 2025 is set to begin on February 19 in Karachi and end on March 9 in Lahore with the final. In the event of bad weather, March 10 will serve as a backup date for the final match. There will also be a couple of games in Rawalpindi.

With a possible semifinal and final slated in Lahore, the PCB has already sent the ICC its draft schedule, which includes all of India’s games. The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match is set for March 1.

However, the issue is that BCCI is yet to commit to sending their team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy and is citing the Indian government’s permission as a reason for doing so.

Even at the PCB-hosted 2023 ODI Asia Cup, where India played all of their matches in Sri Lanka under a “Hybrid Model,” the BCCI has consistently stated that playing cricket in Pakistan is exclusively a government choice.

PCB requires BCCI to give documented proof of the Indian government’s refusal to send the Indian team

According to a Pakistan Cricket Board source, if the squad declines to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy next year, citing a travel ban owing to security concerns, the PCB will need the BCCI to provide recorded proof of the Indian government’s denial of permission.

The PCB is also in favor of finding a rapid solution, as the event is scheduled for February-March.

Although the “Hybrid Model”–which would have India playing its games in the United Arab Emirates–will not be discussed at the ICC annual conference, which will be held in Colombo on July 19, the international organization has, as usual, set aside extra funds in case the competition splits into two countries.

“If the Indian government declines permission, it has to be in writing and it is mandatory for the BCCI to provide that letter to the ICC now. It is a fact that we are insistent that the BCCI must inform the ICC about its travel plans to Pakistan at least 5-6 months before the tournament and in writing,” a PCB source told PTI.

According to BCCI sources, there is presently no chance of visiting Pakistan, and as far as we know, the ICC has set aside additional monies for any contingency plan.

