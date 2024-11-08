PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) has reacted to reports in Indian media about the Mohsin Naqvi-headed organization agreeing to a ‘hybrid model’ for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, with the Indian team playing their matches at a neutral, foreign venue.

According to various Indian media sources, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be hosted under a hybrid concept to facilitate India’s participation in the competition. This is because India’s chances of traveling to Pakistan are currently slim.

According to speculations, the UAE could host India’s matches as part of a hybrid tournament arrangement. The UAE’s world-class cricket grounds in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah are suitable for holding cricket matches and have previously hosted matches of this magnitude.

PCB refutes reports of it being okay with a hybrid model for Champions Trophy 2025

However, as per the Cricket Pakistan report, PCB sources have dismissed the reports of a hybrid model and have clearly stated that all the matches will be held on Pakistani soil.

“No consideration is being given to any hybrid model,” a PCB source was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

While all of the teams have confirmed their participation in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to confirm India’s visit to Pakistan.

India has not visited Pakistan for a cricket trip since the 2008 Asia Cup due to severe political relations between the two countries. Pakistan last visited India for the ODI World Cup in 2023.

Last year, it was also announced that the Asia Cup 2023 would be held exclusively in Pakistan. However, India’s refusal to come to Pakistan led the PCB to allow the event to be held in a hybrid format.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule

The Champions Trophy 2025 is set to take place from February 19 to March 9. Lahore is set to host the largest number of matches, including India’s and the final. The opening match and one semi-final will take place at Karachi’s National Stadium.

India has been placed in Group A, alongside Bangladesh, and New Zealand, and hosts Pakistan. Group B includes England, South Africa, Australia, and Afghanistan.

The PCB is working on upgrading the Champions Trophy stadiums to international standards. The three stadiums that will host the event—Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Karachi—are undergoing major improvements.

An International Cricket Council (ICC) delegation will visit Lahore from November 10 to 12 to examine tournament preparations. The group will inspect the upgrades to various stadiums that will host the competition.

ICC and PCB will release an official statement citing all important details, such as the schedule, dates, and venues of the Champions Trophy 2025.

