Piyush Chawla, a name synonymous with leg-spin in Indian cricket, has announced his fantasy all-time India XI, a team that not only honors the game’s luminaries but also depicts the game’s progression.

Chawla shared his list while appearing on Shubhankar Mishra’s YouTube channel. Chawla created a dream team by integrating the golden eras of Indian cricket into a single fearsome lineup for ODIs.

Chawla began by picking two of the all-time great ODI openers to start his India XI innings. Chawla picked Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma to open the innings. Both were automatic picks given their skills, consistency, and incredible performances in the format.

Virat Kohli denied the no.3 spot, MS Dhoni to captain

Following the openers, Virender Sehwag’s aggressive batting at number three would ensure a strong scoring pace. Sehwag was known for his aggressive style, which allowed him to destroy any bowling attack and frighten opponents.

Virat Kohli, with his steadiness and drive for runs, would anchor the innings, frequently converting respectable scores into epic ones. Yuvraj Singh’s all-round abilities add variety, as he can accelerate the innings while still contributing with the ball.

MS Dhoni, the calm and serene leader, will not only complete the innings but also skipper this dream team. His ability to read the game, make tactical decisions under duress, and end matches with his bat has earned him a place among cricket’s finest finishers. His leadership at India’s 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup victories speaks volumes of his impact.

Kapil Dev and Yuvraj Singh were picked as two all-rounders; Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh to form the spin department

Piyush Chawla then chose Kapil Dev and Yuvraj Singh as the two all-rounders and finishers. Kapil Dev was the first Indian batter to score an ODI century and take a five-wicket haul in the format. He also led India to the 1983 World Cup title. He is also a mighty hitter, perfect for finishing games, or even consolidating if early wickets fall.

Yuvraj Singh, on the other hand, was the Player of the Tournament in India’s 2011 World Cup win. Singh also provides the left-arm spin option in Piyush Chawla’s all-time India XI.

Talking of spin, Chawla went for the experienced duo of Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh. Anil Kumble is the highest wicket-taker for India in ODIs with 334 scalps. Harbhajan Singh, on the other hand, picked 265 wickets for India and was part of the 2011 World Cup win.

Jasprit Bumrah and Zaheer Khan form the pace department of Piyush Chawla’s India XI

Jasprit Bumrah and Zaheer were picked to form the pace department of the Indian team chosen by Piyush Chawla. Bumrah is a modern-day great in white-ball format and was instrumental in India reaching the final of the 2023 World Cup.

Zaheer Khan played the final of the 2003 World Cup and then helped India win the 2011 World Cup final as well, taking 3 wickets in the summit clash.

All-Time ODI XI Of Piyush Chawla: Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, Jasprit Bumrah And Zaheer Khan

