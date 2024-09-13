Piyush Chawla deemed Virat Kohli has remained the same as before, in contrast with what Amit Mishra had said about the ex-India captain changing after getting fame and money.

Amit Mishra had appeared on Shubhankar Mishra’s YouTube channel and stirred a storm accusing Virat Kohli of changing after getting fame and money. Mishra talked favorably of Virat Kohli, notably regarding his extraordinary fitness and development as a cricketer; the media picked up on just one aspect of his statement and caused a ripple.

Yuvraj Singh echoed this sentiment, shedding light on how Virat Kohli evolved with his team.

Virat Kohli hasn’t changed with fame, power, and money: Piyush Chawla hits back at Amit Mishra

This contentious debate now falls to Piyush Chawla, who has a long history with Kohli. Regardless of the commotion Mishra’s statement sparked, Chawla maintained a firm stance.

The former spinner said that his friendship with Virat Kohli, which began during their youth cricket days, had remained unchanged over the years. Chawla claimed that measuring things was only a matter of personal perception.

“I didn’t watch the whole thing, but I saw the bashing. I don’t know how it was shown, because I was talking about Virat. All the conversations I had with Virat—we played together in junior cricket—we still meet the same way. And if I want to talk to Virat, I still talk the same way. Everyone has their own perception.

Look, as I said, everyone has their own relationship with every player. It is possible that you have a good relationship with me, and you both don’t have a good relationship. So, my relationship with Virat, which was 10-15 years ago, is still the same,” Chawla said on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast.

Chawla got the privilege of bowling to both Kohli and Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. Both athletes, in his opinion, had distinct styles.

Piyush Chawla Reveals His Experience Of Bowling To Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Kohli is relentless in converting even excellent deliveries into scoring opportunities, while Rohit capitalized on errors, transforming each loose ball into a work of art, according to the former Indian spinner.

Piyush said, “Look, I want to be very clear. My legs never trembled. That’s why I have been playing for so many years. I have beaten both of them well. So, there is no comparison. Both have their own class. Both have their own way of batting. Both have their own style.”

Chawla was also asked about the most difficult opponent he ever bowled to. And it wasn’t Kohli, Rohit, MS Dhoni, or Yuvraj Singh, but he gave the honor to Virender Sehwag.

“Veeru bhai. Very difficult. Veeru Bhai used to bat at a different level. He was the most difficult to bowl than Virat, Rohit, Dhoni, and Yuvraj. He always said that he doesn’t consider spinners to be bowlers. Even in Ashwin’s interview, he said that he used to hurt his ego,” Chawla said.

